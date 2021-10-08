'It doesn't make sense': Aotearoa Men’s netball team denied six travel exemptions for Silver Ferns series

Kruze Tangira, captain of the Aotearoa Men’s team, will have to sit out the series against the Silver Ferns.

The Aotearoa Men’s netball team has been left frustrated and confused following six players – including captain Kruze Tangira – being denied travel exemptions from the Government to play against the Silver Ferns.

The side is due to play three matches against the New Zealand women’s team starting in Wellington on Sunday, but five Auckland-based players and one in Ngāruawāhia found out on Friday afternoon that they had not gained travel exemptions to leave their level 3 regions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Playing against the Silver Ferns is the pinnacle for the Aotearoa Men’s team, making the rejection of travel exemptions – for the fully vaccinated players – extra disappointing.

The six have all returned negative Covid-19 tests in recent days.

READ MORE:

* Netball: Silver Ferns to play NZ men's team after Aussie series delayed



But there is also a level of frustration following Wellington rugby player and former All Black Julian Savea being granted a travel exemption to return from Auckland to play for Wellington against Canterbury in Christchurch on Friday night.

"It doesn't make sense,” Tangira told Stuff.

"It's like it's good for one thing but not the other.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Silver Fern Jane Watson defends Junior Levi during the Cadbury Netball Series back in 2019.

"It's just hard because there seems to be no clarity in terms of decisions or exemptions that the government is handing out," Tangira said.

Four Silver Ferns – including new captain Gina Crampton, vice captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, Grace Nweke, and midcourter Peta Toeava were also issued exemptions to play against England last month.

“It is frustrating especially because the Silver Ferns were given an exemption that was in level 4 and they were going down to Christchurch,” Tangira said.

“Now we're in level 3 here in Auckland and all of us have been vaccinated, we've come back with negative tests.

“So we've done everything correctly to make sure that we're in the best possible position to go if those exemptions did come through but they didn't.”

Aotearoa Men’s players have not yet been told why their exemptions were declined.

Despite the personal disappointment, Tangira said he and the other five players are 100 per cent behind Aotearoa Men’s and remain excited about the series.

The team had already drafted in more players as a precaution, so the series will still go ahead, but there is a big loss of experience for the men’s side.

Current vice and former captain, Daniel Jefferies, will take charge in Tangira’s absence.

Tangira remains optimistic the series will continue to be played in the post Covid-19 era and would love to see it become an annual series because of the exposure it brings to the men's game.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Netball historians uncover the incredible story of the woman behind a name on a team list.

He said another chance to play the Silver Ferns after their memorable matches in 2019 was a massive opportunity for the players.

“We're truly grateful and also very deserving – we've put a lot of work in over the years to help women's netball, so it's great to get our chance to show what we can do.”

The squad will feature trans woman Tyra Lauagiagi, who Tangira said will be a key performer in the three games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night. Based in Rotorua, Lauagiagi can join the squad without an exemption.

”Trans people have always been in the makeup and the landscape of men's netball throughout this country for a very long time.

David White/Stuff Aotearoa Men's netball captain Kruze Tangira had hoped for a travel exemption so he could play against the Silver Ferns.

“So it was only a matter of time before a person stepped into this position and can shine a lot on the community. I'm so proud of Tyra, she's a close friend of mine and I know what kind of skills she'll bring to the court, so I'm looking forward to seeing her play.”

Game-time is incredibly rare for many of the squad.

“It's very different to what the women's season is,” Tangira said.

“We only have two tournaments a year – one is mixed nationals in Easter, one is men's nationals in September.

“Those are the two tournaments we train towards – we don't have a week-in week-out competition because there's not enough people to sustain it.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Gina Crampton has recovered from a hip abductor strain ahead of the three-game series.

Tangira said fans should again enjoy the contrast in styles between the two sides, but the men’s team won’t be seeking to physically dominate.

“There was a narrative before the 2019 Cadbury series that we would just go and bash the girls and we wouldn't have the skill or talent – but that's totally false.

“We do have the same ability and talent the women do but just play a different style. They are physically tough – they train so so hard to be conditioned – and just the smarts they have out on court; understanding what they do and why was one of the biggest learnings we took away.

“We're out to prove a point and show we can win – but whatever way it goes I'm sure it'll be a good spectacle for the fans. Half the country is in lockdown, it'll be good for people to see entertaining live sport and the men and women go at it.”