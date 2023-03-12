Mystics wear down Tactix in a grinding showdown of unbeaten sides

At Christchurch Arena, Christchurch: Mainland Tactix (45, Aliyah Dunn 24/29; Te Paea Selby-Rickit 20/26; Vika Koloto 1/1) Northern Mystics (54, Grace Nweke 46/52; Filda Vui 4/4; Monica Falkner 4/7) 1Q: 10-11; HT: 23-24; 3Q: 34-40

The Nothern Mystics tamed the Mainland Tactix in a grind-out win at Christchurch Arena on Sunday, leaving just them and the Pulse unbeaten after two rounds of netball’s ANZ Premiership.

Touted as the game of the round, it proved just that with an opening half with proved both hectic and intense, with the Mystic gaining the upper hand off the back of more accurate shooting and circle-opening long feeds.

The Mystics prevailed 54-45 over the Tactix – who last week won away over the Stars in Auckland – after leading by just one at halftime.

Tactix shooters Aliyah Dunn and Te Paea Selby-Rickit put up seven more first half shots than their northern rivals in the first half, yet they trailed 23-24 at halftime, as the Mystics attack led by Silver Fern Grace Nweke ran at a 96% success rate, compared to 72%.

By the end, it was the Mystics who had made more shots, as they gradually wore down the Tactix defence.

Early lead changes were the norm, when the Tactix edged to a three-goal lead late in the second quarter it seemed they would lead at half-time, only for the Mystics to come straight back to a one-goal lead,

Powered by the slick feeding of wing attack Peta Toeava, the Mystics quickly extended their lead in the three minutes after the break, to take a six-goal buffer into the final 15 minutes, widening the gap to nine by the final whistle.

The big moment

The Mystics emerged from the interval with a tenuous 1-goal lead, then stormed out to six goals, a margin the Tactix still trailed by at the end of the quarter. In the context of a tight battle, that onslaught was totally out of character with the rest of the match.

Best on court

Mystics shooter Grace Nweke, or her feeder Peta Toeva. Why even separate them, a smooth goal scoring combo, with each making the other look the business?

Match rating

8/10: There were so many Silver Ferns on display – both defences featured them – it was a top of the table clash, the Tactix refused to go away, even with the dice loaded against them. A cracker.

The big picture

The Mystics join the Pulse atop the ANZ Premiership ladder. On Sunday the Mystics travel to Hamilton to take on the magic, with the Tactix play the Southern Steel on Monday night.