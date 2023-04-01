ANZ Premiership: Mystics too good for Steel in Dunedin, go top of table

Grace Nweke had another good night for Mystics against the Steel (file photo).

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Northern Mystics 64 (Grace Nweke 47/48, Monica Falkner 17/19, Filda Vui 0/1) Southern Steel 48 (Saviour Tui 22/31, Eseta Autagavaia 6/7, Georgia Heffernan 20/29). QT 16-14, HT 35-23, 3QT 51-36.

Northern Mystics marched to the top of the ANZ Premiership table on the back of another near perfect shooting display from Silver Fern Grace Nweke in Dunedin on Saturday.

Nweke missed just one of her 48 attempts at the Edgar Centre to lead the Mystics to a 64-48 win over the Southern Steel who slumped to a sixth loss from as many matches in 2023.

The Auckland visitors celebrated their fourth win, and with a bonus point from their solitary defeat moved past the Mainland Tactix into the competition lead.

They did it without skipper Sulu Fitzpatrick who went off injured during their win over the Northern Stars last Sunday.

Nweke arrived in Dunedin with a 2023 shooting percentage of 94.1 – narrowly behind the Stars’ Maia Wilson’s 94.2% – and further improved it as her opposite Kate Burley had a torrid time in the circle.

The long looping passes from the Mystics midcourt regularly hit their target and Nweke slotted them all.

The Mystics led by just two at quartertime but put the foot down after the interval to take control at 35-23 up at the main break.

Nweke’s shooting partner Monica Falkner also had a good night, shooting 17 from 19.

At the other end of the court, Mystics defenders Phoenix Karaka and stand-in captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson were an imposing duo as Steel shooters Saviour Tui and Georgia Heffernan missed nine shots between them in the first half. Tui also limped off late in the match with what looked like an ankle injury.

The Mystics back up on Monday night against the Pulse in Wellington while it gets no easier for the struggling Steel who face the in-form Tactix in Christchurch on Easter Sunday.