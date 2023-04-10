ANZ Premiership: Magic demolish injury-hit Stars in Hamilton

Ameliaranne Ekenasio and the Magic were too good for the Stars (file photo).

At Globox Arena, Hamilton: Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 71 (Bailey Mes 54/58, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 17/18) Northern Stars 57 (Maia Wilson 37/39, Amorangi Malesala 9/12, Jamie Hume 11/11). QT 17-16, HT 38-28, 3QT 57-39.

Last year’s ANZ Premiership beaten finalists the Northern Stars suffered a second straight heavy defeat and a costly injury blow in Hamilton on Monday night.

With shooter Bailey Mes again in dominant form, scoring 54 goals, Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic stormed to a 71-57 victory to leapfrog the Stars into third on the ladder, behind the Mystics and Tactix.

It capped a horror Easter weekend for the Stars who lost by 14 to defending champions the Pulse on Saturday, and lost their Silver Ferns defender Elle Temu to injury inside the first minute on Monday.

Just as Mes netted the first goal of the night, her opposite Temu rolled her left ankle and was assisted off the court. The pained goal keep remained courtside with an ice pack on her sprained ankle, as the Stars never really recovered from their early setback.

With Mes again a standout, a Silver Ferns World Cup callup very much on the cards, the Magic led by just one at quarter time then took control to lead by 10 at the main break.

Never before had they scored 38 first half goals as it became one-way traffic.

Mes missed just four of her 58 attempts and again proved a formidable shooting combination with Ameliaranne Ekenasio (17 from 18), the pair too quick and too polished for the circle defence with an endless supply of ball from their midcourt.

Temu’s replacement at goal keep, Kelera Nawai-Caucau, found it difficult to keep Mes in check and was subbed off for Lisa Putt who then suffered an injury of her own late in the second quarter. It meant Stars coach Kiri Wills had to summon Nawai-Caucau again with the match slipping away.

By three-quarter time it was all over as the Stars trailed by a staggering 18 goals.

Both sides now have 4-4 season records but the Magic’s extra bonus point saw them push their rivals down to fourth as they slip worryingly off the pace.