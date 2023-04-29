ANZ Premiership: Pulse deny Steel their first win of 2023 in cliffhanger

Central Pulse sink later winner to deny Southern Steel their first win.

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Central Pulse 44 (Amelia Walmsley 25/26, Tiana Metuarau 13/16, Joyce Mvula 6/7) Southern Steel 43 (Saviour Tui 31/38, Georgia Heffernan 12/14). QT 9-12, HT 17-22, 3QT 32-32.

Central Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley netted the winning goal with 4sec remaining to deny the Southern Steel what looked a drought-breaking ANZ Premiership victory in Invercargill on Saturday.

The 0-10 Steel looked set for their first win of 2023, roared home by a big home crowd, before it slipped through their fingers.

Steel goal shoot Saviour Tui locked the scores up at 43-43 with 53sec remaining and with the centre pass the hosts were in sight of a big upset.

But as they slowly worked the ball forward, Pulse wing defence Fa’amu Ioane tipped a pass between the Heffernan sisters Georgia and Kate with 16sec on the clock and the visitors stormed onto attack.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Amelia Walmsley shot the winner for the Pulse with seconds remaining (file photo).

The reliable Walmsley, who departed early with an injury then returned, shot 25 from 26 on the night including the crucial final goal to clinch a 44-43 win for the Pulse who moved to 7-4 and sit level on points with leaders the Northern Mystics.

It was a fifth straight win for the Pulse who despite the blip remain title contenders.

In a low-scoring match the hosts produced their best performance of the year, leading 22-17 at the main break before Walmsley began to impose herself in the shooting circle.

At 32-32 it was anyone’s game entering the final quarter and for the most part if looked as if the Steel would cling on.

Both teams wore black armbands to honour the memory of Taini Jamison, the first New Zealand coach to guide the Silver Ferns to a Netball World Cup title, in 1967. She died on Friday.

The Pulse back up on Monday night against the third-placed Tactix, who first face the pace-setting Mystics in a big clash on Sunday.