Tactix nail crucial win over Magic in ANZ Premiership to stay in finals race

Jane Watson and Karin Burger were big contributors to the Tactix cause as they surged to a 65-56 win over the Magic in Rangiora on Saturday night. FILE PHOTO

At Mainpower Stadium, Rangiora: Tactix 65 (Te Paea Selby-Rickit 26/27; Aliyah Dunn 39/40) Magic 56 (Bailey Mes 34/36, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 22/22). 1Q: 15-12 HT: 35-24 3Q: 50-41.

The Tactix can still qualify for the ANZ Premiership finals.

Having lost their previous three games, the Tactix had to zap the Magic at Mainpower Stadium in Rangiora on Saturday night, or face a restless night of watching the kettle boil in the small hours as they reflected on missing the playoffs.

Well, this 65-56 win over the Magic was better than any sleeping pill.

The Tactix entered this fixture as the favourite, no surprise given the Magic had already surrendered any chance of qualifying for the post-season games, but if they didn't think it could be a tricky occasion they may as well not have bothered getting out of their cars.

Anyone who has watched sport knows the underdog can suddenly grow teeth and unleash a vicious bite. But there was none of that in Rangiora. To be blunt, the Tactix were too motivated, efficient and aggressive.

Whether they will be good enough to qualify for the third and last spot available for the finals, and have a crack at the silverware, is another matter. But this was about the here, and now.

Next weekend the fourth-placed Tactix face the Pulse and Mystics, both games are on the road, in the final round. And they have to win both.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Bailey Mes in action for the Magic in the 2023 premiership season. FILE PHOTO

Tactix shooters Aliyah Dunn and Te Paea Selby-Rickit were seamless in the first half, not missing a shot as they revelled in the possession that flowed too easy through the midcourt in the second quarter. And it was that period that proved the hammer blow for the visitors, despite them rallying gamely to win the third quarter.

The connections in the middle for the Tactix - wing attack Kimiora Poi was all hustle and bustle - and the defensive work of Karin Burger and Jane Watson (who threw a scare into the camp when she limped off late in the game) gave them the confidence to crank things up several notches in terms of intensity and speed.

Not that the Magic were inaccurate at the shooting end, either. But Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio just didn't get the same amount of opportunities as their Tactix counterparts, and really, that was the ball game.

There was another intriguing aspect to this game, although not on the court.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Australia Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich (left) travelled to Rangiora to watch the Tactix play the Magic. FILE PHOTO

Sitting in the crowd, and hoping to escape recognition, was Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich.

She was in town on a mission to compare the style of the New Zealand domestic game to that in her homeland, and to observe the form of players such as Silver Ferns and Tactix defenders Burger and Watson ahead of the World Cup in South Africa.

"Jane and Karin are coming back and were still building when we last played them, so are obviously having a season under their belt,'' Marinkovich told Sky Sport.

"I think it just nice to see the intensity that they are playing at now, how has the New Zealand game evolved. And obviously put it into some context as what it will look like against us.’’

Ekenasio, another international, was also on Marinkovich's spy sheet.

Marinkovich probably got enough intelligence from this game to fill several pages in her notebook. She had to be impressed by the form of Burger and Watson, and the shooting from both parties.

For Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek this win must have been a relief. The Tactix are still in the fight.

Best on court

Watson was good. The Tactix will hope she is fit for next weekend. But let's give the honours to Dunn for her accuracy, and reliability.

The big moment

The impressive surge in the second quarter was vital for the Tactix. They outscored their opponents’ 20-12.

Match rating: 7/10

As you watched the Tactix get into the groove, you couldn’t help but wonder why they were so flat in the previous games. The Magic battled gamely, but rarely threatened.

The big picture

The Tactix have advanced closer to the competition leaders, but remain in fourth place on 24 points behind the Mystics (30), Pulse (30) and Stars (26). Only three teams can qualify for the post-season phase. The Tactix, who will meet the Pulse and the Mystics in the final round next weekend. It's a daunting task.