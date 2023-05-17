The rare reason netball great Irene van Dyk rejected Australia to move to New Zealand

They say nothing beats Wellington on a good day, and it’s a stunning day in the capital that New Zealand has to thank for ensuring one of netball’s greatest players became a Silver Fern.

Irene van Dyk had already developed into a superstar of international netball in five years of representing South Africa when she began considering leaving her home country in 1999.

And as she tells host Simon Bridges in the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, she had offers to play for teams on both sides of the Tasman.

So what made her reject the Aussie overtures? Well, in part, memories of her first trip to New Zealand with the South African team.

“I think it was in 1994 ... arriving in Wellington, you had the sea on the one side, the hills on the other. It was a ripper day in the capital and it was just stunning,” the retired Silver Ferns legend says.

“What I loved about the New Zealand people is they love to barbecue, they love to socialise, very much an inclusive kind of feeling that I got from Kiwis. I loved the culture right from the start.”

That didn’t make moving her family across the world any easier for the then-27-year-old, who had recently had her daughter, Bianca.

“It was a huge [move] at that point in time.”

michael bradley/Stuff Silver Fern Irene van Dyk in action against Australian Liz Ellis.

Initially, van Dyk moved to Wellington to play for six months but her time in New Zealand quickly became more permanent when Netball South Africa told her they wouldn’t pick her for the Proteas.

“I got the kind of feeling that, yeah, that's my time really. So I made myself available for the Silver Ferns and I got selected in July [2000].”

Van Dyk would go on to represent New Zealand almost 150 times in a career that included World Cup and Commonwealth Games triumphs.

“Mum was here with me [in 2000] and Mum said to me, ‘I can't see you going back to South Africa’ and when your mother tells you something, you listen.”

Husband Christie initially came here for a holiday, before returning to South Africa and packing the family up for good.

“[The] best decision that we've made,” van Dyk says.

To listen to the full interview, in which van Dyk also discusses her upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa, meeting Nelson Mandela, a dramatic growth spurt and her unlikely journey to the top of netball, use the player above or click here.