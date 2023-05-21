The underdog, the growth spurt & the gym - Irene van Dyk’s rise to netball greatness

Irene van Dyk is one of the greatest netball players to ever take to the court, so it’s hard to think of her as an underdog.

But that’s exactly what she was as a teenager in South Africa, the Silver Ferns legend tells Simon Bridges on the Generally Famous podcast.

“My netball journey was definitely not linear,” she says.

Van Dyk, who won a World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold in her 14-year career with the Silver Ferns where she shot with an accuracy over 90%, says she didn't make a single rep team until she was 18.

“Now in saying that, I did grow 20 centimetres between the ages of 16 and 18. So I was the biggest bird around at that point in time,” revealed a laughing van Dyk.

Phil Reid Weights helped van Dyk deal with netball’s increasing physicality.

“I was this height (193cm) in my last year of school so of course they were going to pick me.”

Bridges says she must have been coordinated.

“I wasn't at that point in time,” van Dyk replies.

After her move to New Zealand, van Dyk says work in the gym played a role in her development as she competed into her 30s and then 40s.

Stuff Simon Bridges and Irene van Dyk.

“When I got asked to come to New Zealand to play (former coach and administrator) Dame Lois (Muir) said to me, ‘this is your gym program’.

“I was like ‘a gym? I'm not a bodybuilder’. She said ‘yes gym work is part of it’.

“I was 28 when I went to the gym for the first time.”

For the full conversation, in which van Dyk discusses her worst day in netball, the scariest thing she has done in her life, and the role her husband played in her career, use the player above or click here.