ANZ Premiership: Tactix stun Pulse to keep slim elimination final hopes alive

Tactix wing attack Kimiora Poi was one of the standouts as the visitors upset the Pulse in Wellington.

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Pulse 45 (Amelia Walmsley: 40/47, Tiana Metuarau: 5/5) Tactix 54 (Aliyah Dunn: 37/40, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 17/23). 1Q: 13-13, HT: 22-27, 3Q: 40-36.

The table-topping Pulse have ended the regular ANZ Premiership season with a whimper after suffering a surprise 54-45 loss to the Tactix in Wellington.

Chasing a ninth straight victory in front of a vocal crowd at the TSB Arena, the defending champions were outmuscled and outhustled by a fired-up Tactix side, who kept their own hopes of qualifying for the elimination final alive with a richly deserved victory.

With Silver Fern Karin Burger imperious in defence, the Tactix took the match to the Pulse from the very first minute and were unfortunate to only be level after a feisty first quarter.

But their pressure began to tell during a pivotal second period, as the raced into a five-goal lead against their strangely subdued hosts thanks to some assured shooting from Aliyah Dunn and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

While the Pulse showed some fight in the third quarter, which they shaded 14-13 to reduce the deficit to four goals, the Tactix delivered a defensive and offensive masterclass in the fourth to secure their ninth win of the season and move to within two points of the third-placed Stars, who play the Mystics in Auckland on Sunday.

Marianne Delaney-Hoshek’s side need the second-placed Mystics to beat the Stars and deny them a bonus-point if they are to remain in the running for the finals.

The Pulse remain in top spot but can be replaced by the Mystics on Sunday after seeing their winning streak end at eight.

Dunn did most of the damage for the Tactix shooting at 93% (37/40), while Selby-Rickit (17/23, 74%) also made a decisive contribution.

Pulse hotshot Amelia Walmsley made 85% of her attempts (40/47) in what was a surprisingly meek display from Yvette McCausland-Durie’s team, who struggled to cope with the intensity of a determined Tactix outfit.

In a boost for the Tactix and the Silver Ferns ahead of the looming World Cup in South Africa, defensive standout Jane Watson came through 15 minutes unscathed after coming on for the fourth quarter.

Six goals up with seven minutes to go, the Tactix seemingly opened the door for the Pulse when Paris Lokotou was suspended for two minutes following a clumsy late challenge on Pulse wing attack Whitney Souness.

But the Pulse were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage as the Tactix closed strong to leave the hosts sweating over whether they will gain direct entry to the ANZ Premiership final.

The Magic are three points behind with two games in hand, against the Stars and Tactix, who will need another road win in Auckland on Monday to sneak into the top three.