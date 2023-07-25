Ranking the Silver Ferns’ World Cup campaigns from 1963 to 2019

Cape Town will mark the 16th edition of the Netball World Cup and the first time the global tournament has been contested in South Africa. Brendon Egan ranks how the Silver Ferns have fared in Netball World Cups – winning the title on five occasions (1967, 1979, 1987, 2003, 2019).

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Dame Noeline Taurua, Maria Folau, Casey Kopua, and Shannon Saunders celebrate the Silver Ferns’ 2019 World Cup final win over Australia.

(1) 2019 in Liverpool, England: Champions

The Silver Ferns went from chumps to champs in Liverpool in the space of 15 months. After a miserable 2018 Commonwealth Games, where they finished fourth and failed to medal for the first time under former coach Janine Southby, Dame Noeline Taurua engineered a miracle turnaround. Taurua brought back “fossils” Laura Langman and Casey Kopua, who played a pivotal role in their success. Improved fitness, newfound belief, and Taurua’s coaching brilliance quickly turned the Ferns into a different side. They upset Australia 52-51 in a thrilling final to cap off a barely believable storyline.

Photosport Silver Ferns captain Anna Stanley kisses the Netball World Cup after their thrilling final win over Australia in 2003 in Kingston.

(2) 2003: in Kingston, Jamaica: Champions

The Ruth Aitken-coached Ferns ended a 16-year World Cup title drought, finally getting their hands on the trophy in Kingston. In a tense and at times controversial final, the Ferns held their nerve to overcome Australia 49-47. There was drama with 10 minutes left when Ferns centre Temepara Bailey, née Clark, was sent off for two centre passes by English umpire Jo Kelly for back-to-back infringements. Bailey’s absence refused to rattle the Ferns, who hung on to deny Australia a fourth straight world title.

(3) 1967 in Perth, Australia: Champions

In a reversal of four years earlier, New Zealand overcame Australia 40-34 in their crucial round-robin match to win their first world netball championship. New Zealand won all seven games at the tournament. The side was captained by Judy Blair and coached by the late great Taini Jamison.

Stuff Dame Lois Muir coached the Silver Ferns to netball world championship glory in 1979 (joint winners) and in 1987.

(4) 1987: in Glasgow, Scotland: Champions

The Dame Lois Muir-coached Ferns were dominant in group play, winning all eight matches. They also had the best goal differential by some way (+439). That saw them advance to the final round with Australia, England, and Trinidad and Tobago. New Zealand were the only side to win all three games on the outdoor courts at Glasgow’s Crownpoint Sports Park, which confirmed their third world title.

(5) 1979 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago: Joint champions with Australia, Trinidad and Tobago

The 1979 world netball tournament ended ​in unusual fashion with Australia, New Zealand, and hosts Trinidad and Tobago sharing the title. They all won eight of their nine games and lost another. Tournament rules of the time didn't provide any other way of determining an outright winner, so it ended in a three-way tie.

Bruce Jarvis/Photosport Silver Ferns captain Wai Taumaunu, Sandra Edge, and team-mates line up for the national anthem before the 1991 World Cup final against Australia in Sydney.

(6) 1991 in Sydney, Australia: Runner-up

Australia edged the Ferns 53-52 in a thrilling final, but netball proved the big winner. Played in front of a then-record 10,050 crowd at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, this final and tournament helped boost the popularity of the sport and led to increased media attention – especially in Australia. Then Australian prime minister Bob Hawke was in the crowd for the final, declaring it the most exciting sports match he’d witnessed. New Zealand led 41-40 at three-quarter time, but Australia snuck home. Australian goal keep Roselee Jencke intercepted a New Zealand pass late in the match that sealed the result.

(7) 2011 in Singapore: Runner-up

Who could forget this dramatic final – widely regarded as one of the greatest international netball matches in history. In a repeat of the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal match, a year earlier, between the same sides, the final went to extra-time. This time it was Australia who emerged victorious with reserve goal shoot Caitlin Bassett slotting the winning goal in the dying seconds. Maria Folau could have put the Ferns ahead in the closing minute of extra-time, but her mid-range attempt missed, giving Australia the chance to snatch victory.

PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns shooter Donna Wilkins is consoled by team-mate Bernice Mene after missing a crucial late goal in the 1999 World Cup final in Christchurch.

(8) 1999 in Christchurch, New Zealand: Runner-up

Eight years after the heartache in Sydney, there was more pain for New Zealand in a World Cup final against the Diamonds. Played at the brand new WestpacTrust Centre (now Wolfbrook Arena), New Zealand paid the price for a poor final quarter. They squandered a six goal lead at three-quarter time (34-28). Donna Wilkins missed a penalty shot with 20 seconds left, which would have all but clinched victory. Australia made them pay with Sharelle McMahon scoring at the other end to secure a dramatic 42-41 win. "That's probably one of the lowest moments - not just because of the expectations of the public, but also the expectations we had,” Ferns coach Yvonne Willering said. "We got so close. It's constantly brought up as well, so that doesn't help.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau can’t watch as Australia celebrate winning the 2015 World Cup final on home soil in Sydney.

(9) 2015 in Sydney, Australia: Runner-up

Underdogs for the 2015 tournament, New Zealand delivered a mighty statement, knocking over Australia 52-47 in their final pool game. The netball powerhouses would meet again in the final, seven days later, after the Ferns overcame England 50-39 in the semifinals. The Ferns were left to lament a sluggish start to the final, where they trailed 16-7 after the first quarter. New Zealand outscored Australia in each of the next three quarters, but fell short, losing 58-55. It was the third straight world title for the Diamonds.

Steve Christo/Getty Images Australia’s Kimberlee Green and New Zealand's Katrina Rore tangle for the ball in the 2015 Netball World Cup final in Sydney.

(10) 1963 in Eastbourne, England: Runner-up

The inaugural netball world championships was contested in the East Sussex town of Eastbourne with 11 teams competing. In a round-robin style format, Australia won every game and took out the first title. New Zealand, who were captained by Pamela Edmonds, suffered just one loss at the tournament to Australia (37-36), which consigned them to the silver medal.

(11) 1971 in Kingston, Jamaica: Runner-up

Australia regained the silverware after New Zealand had triumphed four years earlier. A round-robin format was used for the third straight time with Australia winning all eight games and crowned champions. The Ferns, captained by Joan Harnett, were forced to settle for silver with their only loss coming against Australia (48-42). New Zealand put up a century of goals against the Bahamas, competing at their first tournament, winning 108-10.

(12) 1983 in Singapore: Runner-up

New Zealand cruised through group A, winning all six matches. The Ferns were grouped with Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, and England in the final round, but couldn’t stop their trans-Tasman rivals capturing the title. In their last group match, which essentially resembled the final, Australia prevailed 47-42 on the outdoor courts at Singapore’s National University.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Silver Ferns shooter Irene van Dyk and Australian defender Liz Ellis battle for possession in the 2007 Netball World Cup final in Auckland.

(13) 2007 in Auckland, New Zealand: Runner-up

As defending champions, the Silver Ferns had high hopes for the 2007 tournament on home soil at Auckland’s Trusts Arena. New Zealand cruised through pool play and won knockout games against South Africa (82-23) and Jamaica (59-49). Usual suspects Australia awaited in the final, who were too strong for the Ferns, winning 42-38. It was the perfect send-off for retiring Diamonds’ legend, captain Liz Ellis.

(14) 1975 in Auckland, New Zealand: Third

For the first time the netball world championships were held in New Zealand at Auckland’s Windmill Road Courts in Mount Eden. The pressure of being hosts got to the Ferns, who underwhelmed, finishing third – then their worst finish. The 11 sides played 10 round-robin matches with the Ferns losing a nailbiter to England (39-38), then drawing with eventual champions Australia (34-34) in their last round match.

(15) 1995 in Birmingham, England: Third

Future Silver Ferns great Irene van Dyk had a major impact on the side’s campaign, but from the rival camp. Playing for her native South Africa, van Dyk played a key role in the Proteas’ 59-57 upset win over the Ferns in their final pool game. That put New Zealand into the same group as eventual champions, Australia, in the second stage. Australia pipped the Ferns 45-44, sending them into the third-fourth playoff match. New Zealand crushed hosts England 60-31 to nab bronze, a disappointing return.