Silver Ferns star Gina Crampton to take extended leave after World Cup

Silver Ferns wing attack Gina Crampton will miss next year’s international season because she will take a break from the sport.

Crampton, who has 63 test caps, will head to the United States to join partner Fa’asiu Fuatai, a former All Blacks Sevens and NZ under-20 rugby player. Fuatai is playing professionally in New York.

Crampton will compete in next month’s World Cup in South Africa, but her absence from next year’s domestic league will rule her out of Silver Ferns contention in 2024.

Following a sabbatical at the end of last year, this will be the longest break Crampton has had away from the netball court since starting her elite career with the Southern Steel in 2012. She made the move to the Stars for the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old, who has played 147 national league games, said in a statement supplied from Netball NZ that she was ready to take a break.

“The last few years have been incredibly busy with some major netball campaigns, and while I am ready for a break, and not entirely sure what my netball future holds for me, I will continue to support both the Stars and Silver Ferns from afar,’’ Crampton said.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the experienced wing attack had carried a heavy workload for the national team in recent years. She praised Crampton for her commitment to the sport.

“Gina has been a rock in our attacking end for a number of years now and while we will miss the skill-set and netball knowledge that she brings to the game, we also believe the wellbeing of our athletes is a key part of our programme,” Taurua said.

“We will remain in contact with Gina during her time away, but we wish her all the best for whatever lies ahead next year.”

Crampton was a part of the Silver Ferns team which won the Netball World Cup in 2019 and a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2022.