The moment that helped Silver Fern Kate Heffernan choose netball over cricket

Silver Ferns wing defence Kate Heffernan looks to pull in a pass against England in the bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games.

Kate Heffernan could have been opening the bowling for the White Ferns at a Cricket World Cup on home soil last summer.

Instead, the dual international will be off to netball’s showpiece event in Cape Town with the Silver Ferns, starting July 28, after a whirlwind rise over the past year.

If it hadn’t been for a first professional contract with the Southern Steel in 2019, the highly-rated midcourter could have taken a very different sporting path.

A talented left-arm seam bowler, Heffernan was impressive in domestic cricket for the Otago Sparks as a teenager. She was selected for the White Ferns at 18, opening the bowling in two T20s against the West Indies in March 2018.

It looked like cricket might be the avenue she pursued, but netball opportunities arose. She was called into the Steel as a replacement player for Wendy Frew later in 2018 – playing so well she gained a full contract for the following season.

Cricket went on the backburner and netball has gone from strength to strength. So much so, many believe Heffernan could eventually become the Silver Ferns’ best midcourter since the great Laura Langman, who retired in 2020.

John Cowpland/Photosport Kate Heffernan pictured during her White Ferns' T20 debut against the West Indies in 2018.

“I think when I got offered that first full Steel contract [in 2019], I think that was when I realised I really want to give it a good go. I think I had to make a decision if I want to do it properly,” Heffernan says.

“I was kind of spreading myself quite thin and I felt like I was sometimes turning up not fully to either, so I was stuck in between.”

Deliberating between netball or cricket at 18 was agonising stuff for Heffernan. Even though she was a contracted Steel player, she had already played internationally for the White Ferns, so had to weigh up both options.

Heffernan spoke at length with parents Noel and Annette, herself a former Silver Ferns defender, who played nine tests between 1985-1990, and was a member of the 1987 world championship winning side.

John Cowpland/Photosport Kate Heffernan takes a sharp one-handed catch for the Otago Sparks against Wellington in 2018.

She also canvassed her Sparks and White Ferns captain Suzie Bates, who also had to make a tough career decision, having excelled at basketball for the Tall Ferns.

“You always wonder what would my life be like if I chose the other one, but I think I’m really happy and almost quite proud of myself that I did make that decision at quite a young age.

“I had a long way to go to get to the Silver Ferns and cricket, I was in that White Ferns environment. Sometimes I was like, ‘Man, am I making a really bad decision?’, but I think it’s been a good motivator for me to be like, ‘I made that call in terms of netball, I really want to work hard to make it worthwhile’.”

Netball is a family affair for the Heffernan clan. Aunt Maxine Blomquist was a Silver Fern too, playing 31 tests. Kate’s identical twin sister Georgia, a shooter, is also a member of the Steel and Silver Ferns’ development squad.

Alan Lee/Photosport Kate Heffernan, left, and identical twin sister Georgia have played their whole netball careers together.

Equally comfortable at centre or wing defence, Heffernan watched the Silver Ferns in the 2019 Netball World Cup final on TV at her parent’s sheep and beef farm in Tapanui in west Otago.

She was inspired by the team’s transformation under Dame Noeline Taurua, rising from a miserable fourth place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to world champions, 15 months later.

Seeing herself at the next World Cup in four years’ time wasn’t something she foresaw.

“I remember watching the World Cup final four years ago and I wouldn’t have ever thought that I would be in the team going over to the next World Cup.

John Davidson/Photosport Maia Wilson, Grace Nweke, and Kate Heffernan will be key figures for the Silver Ferns at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

“I think it’s been a crazy 10-12 months for me. Before the Comm Games trials [last year], I didn’t expect myself to be there.”

The 23-year-old has long been viewed as a netballer with immense promise. She was first named in the Silver Ferns’ development squad in 2019 and promoted to the Silver Ferns’ national squad for 2021-22.

Gaining her first test cap against Northern Ireland at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she’s quickly become a lock in the Silver Ferns’ starting seven.

Further honours came her way at the January Quad Series in Cape Town when she was named midcourter of the tournament.

Aaron Gillions Kate Heffernan looks to get a pass away during a Constellation Cup test against Australia in Tauranga last year.

“I was so surprised. I really didn’t expect it. It has been really good for my confidence moving forward and I think it’s given me confidence in that centre position as well.”

Kate and Georgia took their first netball steps at the Heriot School courts, about a 15 minute drive from Tapanui. They always played on the same team through primary and high school – attending Tapanui’s Blue Mountain College for the first two years before boarding at St Hilda's Collegiate in Dunedin.

At home on the farm, Kate and Georgia regularly duelled it out on an unwanted netball hoop Annette obtained from the Hagley courts in Christchurch.

“They weren’t tall girls then, they were still quite short, but their ball skills were quite good,” Annette says.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz Kate Heffernan flies through court during the Silver Ferns’ semifinal against Jamaica at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

“They used to practice at home with the old pass and cuts and then one would shoot the goal. Usually Georgia, but Kate was a pretty good all-round shooter as well.”

Annette and Noel travelled to Birmingham to watch Kate’s Silver Ferns’ debut at the Commonwealth Games. There were tears, more so from Noel, as years of hard work and sacrifice came to fruition for Kate with a first test cap.

“I think we were both pretty emotional about it. It was just so nice for her to get that first game played. Once you’ve done that then you are officially a Silver Fern. I think she actually felt until you get that game you’re not quite there yet. It was amazing to be there.”

They will be in the crowd at the Cape Town International Convention Centre as Heffernan and her team-mates look to create history. The Silver Ferns have never previously gone back-to-back at a Netball World Cup.

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images New Zealand’s Kate Heffernan battles for possession with England’s Natalie Metcalf at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Off the court, Heffernan is close to ticking off her Bachelor of Science, majoring in psychology through the University of Otago – hoping to graduate later this year.

Farming remains a strong passion and something she might look at in the future.

“I think I’d love to end up back on a farm, whether I marry a farmer I don’t know, but I’d love to end up back on a farm.

“I don’t think I’d be able to control a farm myself. I just like the nice part of farming – the animals, the outdoors.”

The Netball World Cup is front of mind for Heffernan though and the prospect of joining her mother as a title winner.

The class of 1987 won all 11 games in Glasgow in what was a dominant campaign for a powerful Ferns’ side, coached by Dame Lois Muir and captained by Leigh Gibbs.

Debuting for the White Ferns as a teenager, Heffernan had tapped into those memories in the Silver Ferns’ environment, which helped ease her initial nerves.

“I think there’s a lot of things I’ve learned in cricket that have helped me a lot in netball.

“The whole scary idea of representing your country it did make it a little bit easier for me the fact that I’d been through that. I’d kind of experienced it already. Cricket has actually helped my netball so much.”