Where are the legendary Silver Ferns' 'fossils' trio now?

Fossils: Laura Langman, Maria Folau, and Casey Kopua pictured before a Silver Ferns' test against England in Manchester in 2011.

After losing finals in 2007, 2011, and 2015, Silver Ferns greats Laura Langman, Maria Folau and Casey Kopua ended their decorated careers in style, capturing the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Brendon Egan finds out what the retired trio, referred to as “the fossils” by coach Dame Noeline Taurua and who played a combined 425 tests, are up to ahead of the 2023 edition which starts in South Africa on Friday.

Alex Whitehead/Photosport Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman was arguably the best player at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Laura Langman

Even in netball retirement, Langman has found a way to give back to the team that means so much to her.

Asked by longtime coach Taurua whether she was keen to help out with the Ferns’ Cup build-up, she jumped on board. The 2019 World Cup winning captain assisted the Ferns, taking on a technical role with a focus on strategy at their build-up camps in Auckland and her Sunshine Coast home in southern Queensland.

Allan McKenzie/Photosport Laura Langman wins the ball from Australia’s Jamie-Lee Price in the 2019 World Cup final.

Langman won’t attend the World Cup in Cape Town, but worked closely with the Ferns’ midcourters at the camps, receiving rave reviews. “We’ve got a younger midcourt, being Maddy [Gordon] and also Kate [Heffernan], so to help with some of the positioning [was important]. She has a high level of energy that it’s infectious and contagious and it was good for people to feel that,” Taurua said.

Based on the Sunshine Coast, where she finished her playing days with the Lightning and Taurua in Super Netball, Langman runs the successful Netfit programme, which is designed to help netball players of all ages with skills, drills, and nutrition. She has also coached the University of Sunshine Coast Spartans in the local Thunder Premier League competition.

Allan McKenzie/Photosport Maria Folau, captain Laura Langman, Phoenix Karaka, and Katrina Rore pose with the Netball World Cup.

Gifted at whatever she tries her hand at, Langman has completed several triathlons, been involved in CrossFit, and enjoys snowboarding, rock climbing, and open water swimming.

Arguably the best player at the 2019 Netball World Cup and the most influential performer in the 52-51 final win over Australia, Taurua labelled Langman a difference maker in the critical moments.

“She was a woman on a mission [in the final] and did really good work on both attack and defence. She had so much fire and energy.

“I remember her leading from the middle, but we went into that last quarter and the last 30 seconds I remember her going up and down the court and keeping possession of the ball. It just showed once again her athleticism and her physicality really.”

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Casey Kopua looks on during the Silver Ferns’ game against Barbados at the 2019 World Cup.

Casey Kopua

Former Ferns defender and captain Kopua hasn’t slowed down post elite netball.

Kopua and husband Terry have three children, Māia, seven, William, three, and Luke, 18 months.

Residing in the Waikato town of Matamata, where she hails from, Kopua still plays netball twice a week for the Hobbiton Rough Diamonds (based in Hinuera) and Rangers Netball Club from Morrinsville.

“I still love it and have a go at the other end too – a bit of goal shoot, a bit of goal attack,” she said.

Elias Rodriguez/Getty Images Casey Kopua signs autographs at the Silver Ferns’ World Cup title-winning public reception in Wellington in 2019.

“It’s a lot of fun and social. It’s just good to be back out there. There’s no pressure. You can just run around and do what you like really.”

Since February, the 38-year-old has worked three days a week as a trainer at the Matamata F45 studio. “It’s really cool. It’s choice to get to know people in the Matamata community, getting people active, and seeing people achieve their goals and try and help them.”

Kopua retired from international netball in 2017, but was lured back to the black dress when Taurua took over as Ferns coach from Janine Southby the following year.

Getting Kopua back into the Ferns' environment was a no-brainer for Taurua given her leadership, toughness, and excellence on court.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Jane Watson and Casey Kopua gesture to the umpire against Australia in the 2019 Netball World Cup final.

“You win championships through defence in my eyes and with Casey’s experience, but also the way she plays and the dominance she poses when she is on the court was something I felt we were missing,” Taurua said.

“Just getting her back into the mix, I knew that would definitely help, but also her leadership as well, having those people that you know that you can trust and you respect.”

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Coach Noeline Taurua, Maria Folau, Casey Kopua, and Shannon Saunders are all smiles after winning the World Cup.

Kopua was outstanding for the Ferns at the World Cup with then Australian coach Lisa Alexander describing her as a nightmare for the Diamonds defensively in the final.

Taurua believed Kopua had the qualities to thrive as a coach at the elite level if she decided to go down that path when her children were older.

“She’s got a natural coaching brain and it’s like Laura, the more we can get them back in through coaching with the Silver Ferns or New Zealand [domestic netball] realm [the better].”

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Maria Folau acknowledges the crowd in Liverpool after the Silver Ferns captured the World Cup.

Maria Folau

Married to cross-code star Israel Folau, the silky smooth shooter resides in Japan, where her husband plays rugby for the Urayasu D-Rocks.

Folau has two children and prefers to avoid the limelight, minus the odd post on social media.

Taurua praised the way Folau silenced the outside noise at the 2019 World Cup with her husband regularly in the news at the time.

Israel had had his A$4 million contract (NZ$4,340) terminated by Rugby Australia in May 2019 after an Instagram post which said homosexuals, among other groups such as drunks and atheists, were destined for hell unless they repented.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Maria Folau and rugby-playing husband Israel Folau pictured in 2019.

There were fears how Maria might be received by the gay community and English press in Liverpool, given her husband's comments on social media and her support for him.

She didn’t let the unwanted headlines distract her, at least not publicly, shining for the Ferns – converting 212 of 241 attempts at the World Cup (88%).

“It’s something we actually had to manage as a team and that she did and she was really clear as to how she wanted that to go, but also the commitment around being a Silver Fern and what was required there,” Taurua said.

“Once again, once we went through those discussions everybody was clear to some degree, it wasn’t just her, but also the team, away she went. Giving credit to her and the level of commitment and wanting to be a part of the campaign.”

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Coach Noeline Taurua, Maria Folau, and Casey Kopua tear up singing the national anthem after winning the 2019 World Cup.

Folau landed 28 from 35 in the final and was a reliable option alongside Ameliaranne Ekenasio in the Ferns’ first-choice shooting duo. Her success also came in the goal shoot bib, not her primary position, having spent the bulk of her career at goal attack.

Few shooters in the world were as clutch in the pressure moments as Folau, who was renowned for her long range prowess.

“What I really loved about her was she wanted the ball. She wanted to shoot. Any long shot, give her the ball and that was her identity, so to speak, and she never quivered,” Taurua said.

“When she wants the ball, you give it to her because you know it’s going through the hoop.”