Silver Ferns' star Grace Nweke to miss rest of World Cup with knee injury

Grace Nweke sits dejected on the sideline after injuring her knee against Singapore.

The Silver Ferns’ Netball World Cup title hopes have been dealt a huge blow with star shooter Grace Nweke ruled out for the remainder of the competition with a knee injury.

Nweke injured her knee in the Ferns’ final pool match against Singapore on Sunday (NZ time) with the team's medical staff confirming that scans have revealed a partial tear in her patella tendon.

Travelling reserve Tiana Metuarau has been called into the playing 12 for the remainder of the tournament.

