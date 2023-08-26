Silver Ferns coaching job is in Dame Noeline Taurua's hands

Dame Noeline Taurua has some thinking to do about her long-term netball future.

The Silver Ferns’ worst World Cup finish hasn’t diminished the confidence levels in Dame Noeline Taurua at Netball New Zealand.

Taurua returned from post World Cup leave late this week with the million-dollar question whether she wants to remain as head coach long-term.

Her contract with NNZ expires in November. She will guide the Ferns in September’s Taini Jamison Trophy home series against England and October’s Constellation Cup against Australia. Beyond that, Taurua’s future is unclear.

NNZ head of high performance Stephen Hotter said while the Ferns fourth place finish at the World Cup was disappointing, it didn’t change their belief in Taurua.

“We’ve got complete faith in Noels. I’d hate to jump the gun and make any conclusions [on her coaching plans], but we do believe she’s a great coach and one result doesn’t tarnish that reputation.

“You don’t have to be that far off in an event like this. One result doesn’t dent that.”

Shaun Roy/Getty Images England celebrate their semifinal victory over the Silver Ferns at the Netball World Cup.

Taurua has been pivotal in turning around the Ferns since replacing Janine Southby in August 2018.

In the space of 15 months she helped the team go from the anguish of a fourth place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to Netball World Cup champions in July 2019.

Taurua also steered the Ferns to their first Constellation Cup triumph over Australia in nine years in March 2021.

Hotter and NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie were set to speak with Taurua late this week upon returning from leave and get an early gauge around her coaching plans.

Misha Jordaan/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and coach Noeline Taurua speak after the semifinal loss to England.

He did not want to pre-empt the process, but if Taurua was eager to continue it would be a surprise to see NNZ stand in her way given her reputation and overall results.

Family is certain to weigh heavily in Taurua's decision-making with three of her five children aged under 20. Whether she still has the drive, energy, and passion to remain in the job for the next pinnacle four-year cycle will be key too.

Seeing Taurua walk away from the Ferns on such a low note after the World Cup would be difficult to picture.

“We don’t want to leave it too long, but there’s no immediate rush. We do know she’s on contract until after Constellation Cup,” Hotter said.

Shaun Roy/Getty Images The Silver Ferns were the most well-prepared team at the Netball World Cup, but underperformed.

As virtually every elite sports team does, NNZ were going through a review of the Ferns’ World Cup performance, which they hoped to have completed by late September.

Hotter said a “pre-brief” had also been done after their three training camps before the tournament to get an understanding how they were tracking heading in.

“That will compare what we thought was going well prior to it and how it panned out for us – if there were any gaps or anything we missed.”

The defending champion Ferns had high expectations of themselves heading into Cape Town. No-one was more gutted by their performances than the players themselves, he said.

New Zealand finished the tournament with three straight losses and a shock 48-48 draw against South Africa, blowing a six goal lead with seven minutes left.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Losing Grace Nweke to a tournament-ending knee injury in the pool stage at the World Cup was a crushing blow for the Silver Ferns.

No team at the tournament was better prepared than the Ferns, who had six weeks together as a group beforehand, and three rigorous training camps in Auckland and Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. That did not translate into results though.

Losing star goal shoot Grace Nweke to a tournament-ending knee injury in their third group game against Singapore was a crushing blow for the team’s title hopes.

While Nweke was one player, Hotter said there was no question her absence was sorely felt and impacted them.

“In the previous Quad Series [in January] she was named player of the tournament, so she was in form and playing well. You can’t deny that losing a player like that who is an important cog in your team doesn’t have an effect.

“In netball where there’s only seven on the court, one player is 14% of your team, so any injury has quite a major impact to your overall team makeup.”

The Ferns squad for Cape Town lacked the veteran leadership and experience of their contemporaries from 2019.

Spearheaded by the ‘fossils’ Laura Langman, Maria Folau, Casey Kopua, and fellow centurion Katrina Rore, the title-winning squad of 2019 boasted 781 test caps, compared to the 478 for Cape Town – 303 more appearances.

No member of the 2023 squad had played 100 tests for the Ferns with Gina Crampton (63) the most capped heading into the tournament.

“I still believe we could have won the tournament,” Hotter said.

“That was my view the whole way through and going into the semifinal, [I thought] we’re going to win the semifinal against England, I really did, but we didn’t.”

Meanwhile, NNZ will confirm the Silver Ferns squads for the Taini Jamison Trophy, Constellation Cup, as well as the Fast5 Ferns, on September 6.