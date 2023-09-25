Silver Ferns’ results symptom of broken netball system, leading figures claim

Red faces at Netball NZ as the Roses' B team prove too good for the hosts in Christchurch.

The Silver Ferns’ recent run of losses, highlighted by a loss to effectively England’s development squad on Sunday, is a symptom of wider issues facing netball, two leading figures in the game say.

Yvonne Willering and Marg Foster, who both played for New Zealand before becoming prominent coaches, say the ANZ Premiership format is at the root of problems that are now sorely exposed at Silver Ferns level.

Yvonne Willering, who coached the national side from 1997-2001, said the 55-54 loss to under-strength England was “extremely disappointing”.

It was an opportunity for the Silver Ferns to show they had improved on their World Cup campaign in August, when the Dame Noeline Taurua-coached side stumbled to their worst finish in 16 editions of the tournament, with a fourth placing.

Instead, they faced a side that had “heaps to play for and nothing to lose because no one expected them to win”, she said.

“[The Silver Ferns] did not take this opportunity. That’s what disappointed me the most. Are we just not good enough?” She said.

Jill McKee/Stuff Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering said the ANZ Premiership needs to change.

“It's pretty obvious we don’t have the depth England has. They have a [national] league … that is nearly stronger than ours. I’ve said in the past, our ANZ competition needs to be addressed because I don’t believe it is enough to go straight from there into the Silver Ferns.”

Willering wants at least one “quality” import player added to each ANZ team. She said those top players are currently going to the English or Australian leagues.

“The players that are coming here [at the moment] aren’t getting sufficient court time elsewhere,” she said.

“I’d also like to see ANZ play only two rounds as each game is critical. It’s not the case at the moment. You can still lose three or four games and still make it. You don’t have that pressure to perform each game played. We need that.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The English development team was too strong for the Silver Ferns on Sunday, winning 55-54

She’s not keen on joining the Australian league or allowing players to jump the ditch, rather she’d like to see the top two ANZ teams play the top teams from Australia.

“We’ve got to look at ways to strengthen our own league but also how each game is played in the ANZ … there’s got to be accountability, and pressure to perform. We don’t have that at the moment,” she said.

“It’s about development work. The skill and learning shouldn’t be done in the Silver Ferns but in the tiers below.”

While some of the blame for the Silver Ferns’ failures will be put onto coaches, players need to be “accountable” and “responsible” too, she said. But the players are also putting a lot of pressure on themselves, and for now they just need to “go out there and play the game”.

“Did the Ferns play to their full potential? We will know in the next test. I don’t think the netball public will tolerate it much longer … with players saying ‘we never perform to our best’. The second test is where you have to put it together,” she said.

“We are passionate about our sport. We don’t want to put our sport down, but we have to be realistic and do the best for the sport. We’ve got to make sure we put a decent product out on court.”

Anthony Au-Yeung/Photosport Marg Foster, left, when she was the Magic’s coach, with assistant coach Noeline Taurua, who is now Silver Ferns head coach.

Former Silver Fern-turned-coach Marg Foster feels netball has hit “rock bottom” and changes need to be made.

“The Silver Ferns are our pinnacle. The biggest thing is assuring we are growing the right athletes not at the Ferns level, but at the next level down,” she said.

“We are also getting too nice, too lovely. You’ve got to play with no fear, play with courage, and believe in yourself and the players around you. That’s been missing as well. The energy, ignition. We saw glimpses in the last quarter … it’s being able to consistently performing at the level and bringing x-factor.”

Privatising ANZ Premiership would be a start, she said, as the “ridiculous model” is expensive to run, and it shouldn’t fall completely to Netball NZ to fund.

“We’ve got to make it more attractive. Maybe down to three [teams]. The model’s not working. We’re not getting hardened [players] or getting what we want,” Foster, who has been a Silver Ferns selector and analyst, said.

Now’s the time to think about the “bigger picture” of netball in New Zealand, to build and grow a love of the game from both women and men.

“We’ve got a lot of competition from team sports that are igniting the female side of it, and we are in an ideal position to actively get in behind the New Zealand men’s programme … and embrace them and that’s not what’s happening,” she said.

Foster is travelling to Melbourne with the men’s team - which received limited funding from Netball NZ - to the Constellation Cup in early October for the curtain raiser against Australia men, and said this is another way to increase the numbers of netball participants, and the quality of netball being played.

“We are declining and our women’s sport is deteriorating.”