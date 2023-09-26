Dame Noeline Taurua calls for changes to netball setup after Silver Ferns losses

Red faces at Netball New Zealand as England's B team prove too good for the hosts in Christchurch.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua wants a franchise or club trans-Tasman competition to bridge the gap between the ANZ Premiership and international netball.

Her comments come after a call for changes to the national competition by former players-turned-coaches Yvonne Willering and Marg Foster following the Silver Ferns’ 55-54 loss to an understrength England side in Christchurch on Sunday night. Willering and Foster said there is a “depth” gap between the Ferns and their international counterparts, which needs to be closed.

Netball fans were shocked by that result and Netball NZ faced backlash for criticising England for sending an understrength team. Taurua said she can’t argue about the recent criticism, but said at least it’s got people talking about netball again.

“We’re only playing against ourselves [in ANZ] so we get used to one style, but when another style comes out ... our ability to adapt on court sometimes eludes us,” she said.

Taurua said there have been conversations about adding another rung to the high performance ladder via a potential trans-Tasman competition.

“Something needs to happen in the middle, so players can get used to more international exposure playing against international players,” she said.

Misha Jordaan/Getty Images Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua wants a trans-Tasman competition to bridge the gap between ANZ Premiership and international netball.

However, she said there needs to be realistic expectations put on netball for system changes as New Zealand doesn’t have the same population or level of resources as other nations. It also doesn’t have a centralised high performance netball programme like other countries, she said.

“It’s not a one-hit wonder just changing the system. We’ve got to be smart about how we work together better with the resources we have and understand the quality of the product we put out ... for the Silver Ferns, for ANZ, for NNL (National Netball League), for grassroots. We want girls playing netball.

“We can’t rest on our laurels. This is not just about the Silver Ferns, it’s about our game.”

Netball New Zealand’s head of high performance Stephen Hotter said ANZ Premiership netball needs to be “zhuzhed” [boosted] for the players and fans alike.

“There is a jump between ANZ and international. We need to have a more meaningful space [in development] if we can afford that to help bridge that gap and help provide opportunities for players and coaches,” he said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Netball NZ’s head of high performance Stephen Hotter said conversations are being had about the ANZ Premiership structure.

“We’ve been having conversations with [ANZ Premiership] franchises and internally in the last month but haven’t landed on anything at this point, but we need to ensure the intensity of the competition is high, and the product has got to be good for the punters to come and watch.“

Conversation channels are still open with Netball Australia about the future of the ANZ Premiership and potentially joining the Suncorp league, but nothing has been decided yet, he said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio said it’s time for a change at the ANZ Premiership level

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said the ANZ Premiership had been the same “for a long time” and it’s time for a change, although she does credit the current system for the number of Central Pulse players in the Ferns line up.

“I don’t have the answers about how it gets better from a whole competition view but we have to see some changes and have to shift because we know the gap is there. We always need players who come in and are ready for international netball. The only thing is, how can you be ready if you haven’t played international netball before?” she said.

“We talked about how we continue to bridge the gap, continue to build up ANZ in our own environments. That’s something we’ve got to be leaders in our own space in our franchises. What are we doing to continue to push the standards and drive things. We are doing as much as we can as a playing group.”

The Silver Ferns play England in the second test of the series at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua, 7.30pm Wednesday night.