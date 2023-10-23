Live: Silver Ferns v Australia – fourth Constellation Cup test

Silver Ferns wing defence Kate Heffernan tries to find a way through the Australian defence in Invercargill.

Constellation Cup test four: Silver Ferns v Australia; Where: Spark Arena, Auckland; When: Monday, 4pm start; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live blog on Stuff from 3.30pm.

The Silver Ferns head to Auckland for the final Constellation Cup test needing a crushing win to lift the trophy.

Despite winning Thursday’s test 56-53 in Invercargill, world champions Australia hold a 2-1 lead in the series, boasting a hefty 16 goal advantage.

Australia are looking to secure their ninth Constellation Cup triumph from 10 attempts since 2013, enjoying a stranglehold on the silverware.

For all their success, the Diamonds haven’t been great in New Zealand against the Ferns, winning just two of nine matches there since 2019.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio looks for options against Australia in Invercargill.

The teams

Silver Ferns (from):

Shooters: Amelia Walmsley, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Maia Wilson, Tiana Metuarau, Grace Nweke.

Midcourt: Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Whitney Souness.

Defenders: Phoenix Karaka, Kelly Jury, Jane Watson, Karin Burger, Kate Burley.

Australia (from):

Shooters: Cara Koenen, Kiera Austin, Sophie Garbin, Sophie Dwyer.

Midcourt: Liz Watson (c), Paige Hadley, Jamie-Lee Price, Kate Moloney.

Defenders: Jo Weston, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau, Sunday Aryang.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Silver Ferns thank their fans in Invercargill after beating Australia in the third Constellation Cup test.

TAB odds for test four

Australia: $1.50

New Zealand: $2.40

Recent Constellation Cup winners

2022: 2-2 (Australia won on goal aggregate)

2021: New Zealand 3-1

2020: Not contested due to Covid-19 pandemic

2019: 2-2 (Australia won on goal aggregate)

2018: Australia 3-1

2017: Australia 4-0

Joe Allison/Getty Images Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke takes in the ball against Australia in the third test.

Recent New Zealand-Australia results:

October 19 in Invercargill: New Zealand 56, Australia 53

October 15 in Brisbane: Australia 55, New Zealand 46

October 12 in Melbourne: Australia 50, New Zealand 40

January 25 in Cape Town: Australia 56, New Zealand 50

January 22 in Cape Town: Australia 59, New Zealand 57

October 23, 2022, in Gold Coast: Australia 57, New Zealand 53

October 19, 2022, in Melbourne: Australia 62, New Zealand 47

October 16, 2022, in Tauranga: New Zealand 52, Australia 48

October 12, 2022, in Auckland: New Zealand 56, Australia 48

Joe Allison/Getty Images Australian captain Liz Watson looks to pass during the third Constellation Cup test.

What they said:

Silver Ferns defender Kelly Jury: “It was such an epic win. The crowd was insane. It was so loud that last quarter you couldn’t even hear yourself think, it was that epic.

“I’ve said it a couple of times already. I think Invercargill was the best place to bring them after two losses.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua: “We’re playing the world champs and as everyone says we got fourth at Netball World Cup, so we’re realistic about where we are. Not only where we are as a team, but also where we are in the [new four-year] cycle.

“We’ll get a lot out of it. In past games we’ve sort of folded when the pressure did come on.”

Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich: “We certainly don’t come here to try and win on goal percentage or for or against. We want to walk away from this Constellation Cup knowing our brand of netball can be played in New Zealand and in front of the home crowds here.”

Fast facts:

– The Silver Ferns have played 68 tests in Auckland since the first in 1948 against Australia at Windmill Road for a record of 51 wins, 16 losses, and a draw.

– The Silver Ferns and Australia have met 22 times in Auckland with the Diamonds winning 11, the Silver Ferns 10, and one draw.

– The Silver Ferns and Diamonds have met 12 times at Spark Arena since 2007. Australia have won seven matches and the Silver Ferns five.

– The first meeting between the teams at Spark Arena was in 2007, which the Diamonds won 53-46.

– The Silver Ferns’ 56-48 win over the Diamonds in Auckland last year broke Australia’s six test winning run in Auckland against them.