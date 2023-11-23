Increase in assaults and abuse in Hawke's Bay netball may be due to cyclone trauma

Hawke’s Bay Netball Board disciplinary member Leah Setford was concerned at the number of complaints about players, coaches, umpires and supporters this year.

A huge increase in the number of complaints about assaults, abuse and swearing in netball matches in Hawke’s Bay may be down to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, says the region’s netball body.

Whatever the cause, the Hawke’s Bay Netball Board has had enough and has issued a warning that stricter measures will be in place for next season.

The board dealt with 16 complaints about major issues over the season, between April 29 and November 7. These occurred across all competitions, from primary school age up to club level.

There were just four complaints in 2022 and only one in 2021.

The worst of this season’s incidents involved a secondary school parent assaulting a parent from an opposing team after a game. Another involved team members threatening to slit the throats of opposing team members.

There were incidents of coaches swearing at one another, umpires being abused, or abusing players themselves, players threatening other players with assault and numerous incidents of players swearing and abusing each other.

Two incidents involved inappropriate posts and comments on social media about opposition players or teams.

Several players and coaches were stood down and/or issued warnings for one or more games. One player was stood down for five games, another was stood down in June for the rest of the season.

One team has been the subject of three complaints over the past two years and has had a final warning. If another substantiated complaint occurs against the team, it will be banned indefinitely.

The Board’s disciplinary member Leah Setford, who runs its investigation and complaints process, said it was unknown exactly why there had been such a significant increase in complaints, but felt “the trauma from the cyclone may have contributed to people being less patient/resilient and having heightened emotions”.

The cyclone, which struck on February 14, caused severe widespread damage across the region, killing eight people, destroying homes, and making hundreds homeless. Its ongoing social and financial impacts will be felt for years to come.

“I think people may still be dealing with residual stress from the past three years due to Covid and its social and travel restrictions, lock-downs, and mandates, and now the cyclone and the silt clean up, loss of homes, businesses and lives. This could be why there are low tolerance levels and more verbal and physical outbursts at netball,” Setford said.

Hawke’s Bay Netball had a zero tolerance towards misconduct, with a comprehensive misconduct policy with varying levels of sanctions depending on the offence.

The board has decided it cannot have another season like the last one and has made some changes.

“Next year there will be fewer warnings and more stand-downs to immediately stamp out the negative conduct that has occurred this season. For club and secondary schools, this is going to have significant impacts on points and standings,” Setford said.

Netball Hawke’s Bay general manager Denise Aiolupotea said the region had experienced a challenging year with the cyclone hitting as things were returning to normal after Covid.

She said that on top of the formal complaints her staff had dealt with a number of informal issues and “we hope to gain more support from club delegates and school liaisons to support Leah and our staff to eliminate misconduct and poor behaviour”.

“We are an organisation that promotes fair play and positive sportsmanship and will continue to work with our members to eliminate this negative behaviour. We do not want to lose volunteers or players because they feel unsafe, and the experience is unpleasant.,” she said.

Next year's messaging will be clear and consequences will result in team stand downs as opposed to this year’s sanctions for individuals, Aiolupotea said.

Netball New Zealand’s head of community netball Ruth Southwood said sideline behaviour was a challenge present in all sports, and netball has had many initiatives over the years supporting good sideline behaviour.

This year, the organisation launched a national campaign promoting positive sports messaging for all participants, and “our commitment is to foster a safe and inclusive sporting environment that delivers quality experiences for everyone involved”.

“To further enhance our understanding of incidents around the netball court, we will be collecting nationwide data through surveys, reinforcing our dedication to continuous improvement and a positive sporting culture,” Southwood said.