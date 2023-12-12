Netball Australia boss Kelly Ryan quits following pay war

Kelly Ryan has decided to step down immediately as CEO of Netball Australia.

After taking up the role in mid-2021, Ryan has resigned - effectively immediately - after the long-running dispute over a new collective player agreement (CPA) finally ended last week.

"Having reached an in-principle agreement on the CPA pay deal, and watched with pride as our Diamonds won the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup, the timing felt right to hand over the reins to a new leader," Ryan said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During my time as CEO I have delivered on the objectives of the Board.

"We overcame the challenges of coronavirus pandemic to continue a national competition through border closures, experienced strong growth in the national competition, grew netball's already strong participation numbers, and strengthened the games' finances.

"Netball Australia has a wonderful team of people who work tirelessly for the benefit of the sport, and I thank them for their continued efforts and for their support."

Stacey West, NA's executive general manager of performance, will fill Ryan's role on an interim basis.

"Kelly Ryan has made an enormous contribution to our sport in her time leading Netball Australia," the organisation's chairwoman Wendy Archer said.

"She has shown great resilience and integrity during her leadership over her time as CEO."