Silver Ferns get the challenge Noeline Taurua was after in loss to NZ men

Noeline Taurua wanted a tough test for the Silver Ferns on the eve of the Netball World Cup, and in the form of a New Zealand men's invitational team, she got it.

The men won on Thursday at Pulman Arena in South Auckland, 54-50, and there was plenty to like about the groundbreaking public contest.

With their rivals for medals in England next month, the likes of England, Australia, and Jamaica, understandably unavailable so close to the World Cup, Taurua turned to the men's team in order to give her charges a real test before flying out.

And as soon as Ferns defender Jane Watson lined up alongside men's goal shoot Junior Levi, who, at 2.14m, is some 33cm taller than her, you could see that was going to be on the cards.

But while the height differences stood out before the opening whistle blew – only Ferns wing defence Karin Burger was taller than her marker among the starting sevens, standing 5cm taller than men's wing attack Kevin Bell – it was the intensity that stood out once the action began.

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES Jane Watson of the Silver Ferns goes for an intercept against Junior Levi of the NZ Men.

It quickly became clear why Taurua wanted this contest, and there was no harm done by putting it on TV and in front of a enthusiastic paying crowd, rather than behind closed doors, as these men v women matches usually are. Indeed, if anything, it probably opened a few eyes.

The height disparity between Levi and Watson (and fellow starting defender Phoenix Karaka, 5cm taller than her partner, but still 28cm shorter than the men's goal shoot, and 14cm shorter than goal attack Daniel Jefferies) made life difficult on the defensive end for the Ferns, but it was by no means a one-sided affair, with their cunning and guile helping to bridge the gap.

Down the other end the superior athleticism of the men forced the Ferns' attacking quartet to play fast – as they will have to if they are to beat England or Australia – and their combinations at that end looked sharp, which was a positive sign. Te Paea Selby-Rickit (at goal attack) and Shannon Saunders (at wing attack) were handed starts they didn't get the night before.

The men's lead grew to eight goals at one point in the second quarter, but by halftime the Ferns had reduced the margin to five, ensuring there was plenty still to play for when the teams returned after the game's longest break.

As you would expect, the intensity dropped off somewhat in the third quarter, which the Ferns won 14-11, to close the men's lead to three heading into the final spell, with Bailey Mes, rotated in in place of Maria Folau, looking strong for the second night in a row in her return to the black dress.

Three minutes in to the fourth quarter, the two teams were tied at 40 apiece, but the men quickly got goals through the towering figure of Levi on four straight possessions – one following a turnover, when he made a rebound look like child's play – and it never got that close again.

The men now have two wins from two and face the ANZ Premiership All Stars on Friday, while the Ferns face the Fiji Pearls.

The top two teams – likely to be the Ferns and the men, who should each win those matches – will then meet again on Saturday, as will the bottom two.

Fiona Goodall Te Paea Selby-Rickit of the Silver Ferns goes for the ball against Daniel Rich of the NZ Men.

Cadbury Netball Series

New Zealand men's invitational team 54 (Junior Levi 48/52, Daniel Jefferies 4/8, Cameron Powell 2/4) Silver Ferns 50 (Maria Folau 12/16, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 4/7, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 22/23, Bailey Mes 12/14)

Q1: 15-11; HT: 26-21; Q3: 37-35

ANZ Premiership All Stars 99 (Aliyah Dunn 28/29, Maia Wilson 21/26, Ellie Bird 46/50, Monica Falkner 4/6) Fiji Pearls 32 (Matila Vocea 4/11, Unaisi Rauluni 11/16, Lydia Panapasa 5/9, Laisani Waqa 12/15).

Q1: 27-8; HT: 49-13; Q3: 74-21