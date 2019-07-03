Netball World Cup: England great Geva Mentor sympathises with Silver Fern Maria Folau

The Silver Ferns snapped a 16 year Netball World Cup drought in 2003, holding off Australia in a tense final, tinged with controversy.

England netball star Geva Mentor has thrown her support behind Silver Fern Maria Folau and hopes there'll be no backlash towards her at the World Cup.

Folau and the Ferns depart for England on Wednesday night with their opening game against African nation Malawi next Friday in Liverpool - where the whole tournament is being contested at M&S Bank Arena.

Maria has been in the headlines after supporting her underfire rugby husband Israel Folau's online fundraising page to help his legal action against Rugby Australia (RA). Folau had his contract terminated by RA in May after a series of anti-gay social media posts.

The off-court drama didn't affect Maria's play in last week's pre-World Cup tournament with the 138-test veteran shining for the Ferns, including a standout 40/43 showing in the final on Saturday, where they lost 66-54 to the New Zealand men's team.

READ MORE:

* Netball World Cup: Kayla Cullen may have played last game for Silver Ferns

* Cocktails, contingency plans, and camaraderie: The last time the Silver Ferns won the World Cup

* Netball World Cup: Injured Katrina Rore to travel to England with Silver Ferns

* Netball World Cup: How Silver Fern Temepara Bailey went from villain to heroine in 2003 final

ALEX LIVESEY/GETTY IMAGES England's Geva Mentor tries to shut down Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau during a 2017 test in Liverpool.

Defender Mentor, a stalwart of the England Roses side, who has marked up against Folau many times over the years, defended the Silver Ferns' shooting supremo.

"Maria's in a hard place," Mentor told the BBC.

"You stay quiet, you're not supporting your husband. You speak up, you support your husband, but you get backlash."

There were gay elite netballers in Australia and England, and Mentor said Folau needed to realise she was a role model for young netballers around the world.

"Everyone is entitled to their own view, but they [the Folaus] have to understand that they are in an influential position and they are so public they have to keep tabs on it.

MARC SHANNON/PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns star Maria Folau has the backing of English netball great Geva Mentor.

"There is no room for homophobia in netball and we have players that are [gay] in England and Australia, and it is putting them in uncomfortable positions."

England and the Silver Ferns could potentially square off in the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup, which runs from July 12-21. New Zealand have not won the world crown since 2003.

Folau is widely tipped to finish up with the Ferns after the World Cup, ending her long involvement with the side, which dates back to 2005.

She is the third most-capped Fern in history with only skipper Laura Langman (151 tests) and the retired Irene van Dyk (145) having played more games.

QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES Geva Mentor of the Magpies, right, shares a hug with Thunderbirds' Maria Folau after a Super Netball game in Australia this year.

Mentor's English side, who upset Australia in the Commonwealth Games to capture the gold medal, are targeting their first World Cup trophy.

They have never previously made a final at the World Cup, but did finish second in 1975, when the tournament was a round-robin format.

England were determined to perform strongly on home soil and end their World Cup title drought. They were under no illusion about how tough it would be.

"It's an opportunity to rewrite history and we are ready for redemption [England lost in the semifinal stage in the past two World Cups]," she told the BBC.

"It is all about looking forward rather than looking back, and as a team our minds have shifted to what we want to do and what we are capable of.

"The dream would be to play Australia in the final, but I'm happy to play anyone, as long as we're there."