Steel coach to make international debut at Netball World Cup with Wales

Southern Steel head coach Reinga Bloxham has been appointed as a specialist coach for the Wales national netball team.

Netball New Zealand national coaching manager Tania Karauria said it was a great opportunity for Bloxham.

Bloxham is the second New Zealand coach to be assigned a support role with another nation at the world cup, and fifth coach from New Zealand.

Reinga Bloxham will head over to Cardiff in Wales after the ANZ Premiership in June.

She will join Silver Ferns coaches Dame Noeline Turua and Deb Fuller, Fiji Pearls specialist coach Yvette McCausland and Taranaki Netball general manager Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson, the head coach of Tonga, Karauria said.

“It’s fantastic for another ANZ premiership coach to have this experience on the international stage,” she said.

“We’re really grateful to be working with Netball South and Wales Netball to make it happen.

“I am excited to see how our Kiwi flavour of netball will be infused into the global game.”

Bloxham said she will join the Welsh Feathers coaching ranks at the end of the ANZ Premiership, arriving in Cardiff on June 15. Once there, she will be supporting the newly appointed head coach Emily Handyside in the final build up for the World Cup, which start July 28 in Cape Town.

“Observing a World Cup from the outside would be great but to be involved in the preparation, the highs and lows of the World Cup itself and then the debrief process gives me a whole new level of learning and understanding of what is required for international coaching,” Bloxham said.

Bloxham will have her international coaching debut at the Netball World Cup in South Africa in July.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of entering a new environment and being able to learn but also share my knowledge and coaching, particularly from a defensive perspective.”

Netball South Zone chief executive Sonya Fleming said the investment in his relationship will have a positive flow on effect to not only the other netball coaches but those from a variety of sporting areas.

“Reinga deserves this opportunity to coach on the world stage, and I’m excited to see the knowledge she will gain from the experience and bring home,” Fleming said.