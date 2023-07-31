Silver Ferns' star Grace Nweke to miss rest of World Cup with knee injury

Grace Nweke sits dejected on the sideline after injuring her knee against Singapore.

The Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup title hopes have been dealt a huge blow with star shooter Grace Nweke ruled out for the remainder of the competition with a knee injury.

Nweke injured her knee in the Ferns' final pool match against Singapore on Sunday (NZ time) with the team's medical staff confirming that scans have revealed a partial tear in her patella tendon.

Travelling reserve Tiana Metuarau has been called into the playing 12 for the remainder of the tournament.

Maia Wilson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit will be the contenders to replace Nweke at goal shoot in the first-choice starting seven alongside captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Nweke suffered the injury midway through the third quarter against Singapore, running along the baseline trying to make herself available for a pass, colliding with Singapore goal defence Shu Ning Yew.

She hobbled off the court and went straight to the physio's table, where she was seen icing her right knee. Nweke didn't return to the court in the 80-19 rout.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said it was a gutting blow for both Nweke and the team.

"Obviously we are hugely disappointed for Grace who was competing at her first Netball World Cup. She provides a unique skill set for our team and will be massively missed.

"The positive is that being able to carry travelling reserves to this Netball World Cup means we are able to bring Tiana in, who has been training with us throughout our build-up and is familiar with our structures and the players around her.

"This is not a scenario we were wanting, but we are as prepared for it as we can be and move on to the next stage of the Netball World Cup and our match against Wales."

The Silver Ferns take on Wales in their first crossover match at 9pm on Monday night (NZ time) ahead of a rest day. They then meet South Africa (4am) and Jamaica (9pm) on Thursday (NZT).

​