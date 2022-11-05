Fast5 Ferns fall to Australia, face sudden-death at Netball World Series

The Fast5 Ferns felt the full range of emotions on the opening day of their Netball World Series title defence in Christchurch on Saturday.

And amid the ups, the downs, and the crazy turnarounds, there was one word at the centre of it all – ‘powerplay’.

As the colourful festival that is the short-game format made its return after a three-year hiatus, it was the revamped double-points rules which proved the decisive factor.

Instead of teams nominating a whole quarter for their powerplay, all goals are now automatically doubled in the final 90 seconds of every stanza, and that certainly made for some rather dramatic swings and pulsating finishes.

After a come-from-behind 49-32 win over Uganda, where they notched the biggest score of the day, a 32-31 loss to England thanks to a last-gasp six-point shot, the Ferns rounded out their day with a heart-stopping 33-31 defeat to Australia.

It sees New Zealand go into day two at Christchurch Arena facing must-win matches, against South Africa and Jamaica, if they are to be a chance to make the final, as they hunt an eighth title in the 10th running of the event.

John Davidson/Photosport Kimiora Poi and Kelsey Browne tussle for the ball in the trans-Tasman clash which rounded out the opening day of the Fast5 World Netball Series in Christchurch.

Australia are the only unbeaten team after day one, but only just, after almost seeing their 28-15 three-quarter advantage eaten up in the final six-minute period against the Ferns.

That was thanks to a hot-to-trot Filda Vui, who exploded with four consecutive two-pointers and had the hosts in with a shot at 31-25 going into the powerplay.

Down by two, she then missed a four-point penalty shot, and while Tiana Metuarau was seemingly hard done by in not being awarded possession on the rebound, Australia were called for not using the ball in midcourt and the Ferns could see a miracle.

But with attempts from both outside and inside the circle, Vui just couldn’t find the magical final blow.

Earlier in the day, it was Aliyah Dunn who had proven the match-winner for the Ferns in their opener against Uganda, who are featuring in their first tournament after having shot up the rankings to qualify as the world No 6.

The 23-year-old who played four tests for the Silver Ferns in 2018, sunk a dozen points, thanks to back-to-back six-pointers, in a tick over 30 seconds late in the third quarter.

John Davidson/Photosport Aliyah Dunn sunk two six-pointers in quick succession to lead the Fast5 Ferns to victory over Uganda.

The former Southern Steel and Central Pulse shooter, who was this year’s ANZ Premiership leading scorer and has signed with the Mainland Tactix for 2023, gave a glimpse of her dual-code talents, having also turned out for the victorious Tokomanawa Queens in this year’s maiden Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa league.

Following up that win, all looked rosy for the Ferns in their second match against England, only for a last-gasp half-dozen stealer from Paige Reed.

England, the only side to taste Fast5 title success (twice), had never led during the 24-minute contest, but, behind by five, Reed had the chance to be the hero, with a contact penalty outside the circle with 10 seconds left.

And she found nothing but net to secure her team an amazing win.

Reed wasn’t done there with her heroics, either, amazingly replicating her feats in a controversial finish against Uganda in the penultimate match of the day.

Uganda, who had earlier beaten Jamaica, thought time had run out for Reed to take her shot and that they had prevailed, however their celebrations were short-lived when confirmation came through that Reed’s six-point penalty shot did indeed count, seeing England win 38-34, and leaving Uganda coach Fred Tabale Mugerwa absolutely furious with officials on the sideline.

Meanwhile, in the historic first men’s tournament, New Zealand’s clash with England on Sunday will decide who meets Australia in the final after both went down to the Aussies on Saturday.

AT A GLANCE

Day 1 scores

Australia 39 Jamaica 15

New Zealand 49 Uganda 32

South Africa 32 England 26

Australia men 29 England men 20

Uganda 33 Jamaica 22

Australia 25 South Africa 19

England 32 New Zealand 31

Australia men 31 New Zealand men 24

South Africa 28 Jamaica 27

England 38 Uganda 34

Australia 33 New Zealand 31