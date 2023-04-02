Karin Burger on Tactix revival, Roger Federer being the GOAT and how you can't beat mum's cooking

The dynamic defensive duo of Karin Burger and Jane Watson have played a major part in the Tactix being top of the table.

With the Tactix flying high at the top of the ANZ Premiership table following a horror 2022, it was clear a Back Chat investigation was needed to find out why?

Dynamic defensive duo Karin Burger and Jane Watson are about as dominant as what former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk used to be at the other end of the court. So with that in mind, we thought it was time to corner Canterbury's current favourite South African sporting celebrity (sorry Chad Bowes, you can be second) at Tactix training to discuss the change in fortunes.

Burger, who moved to New Zealand when she was 18, might have all the answers for opposition attacks right now, but can she navigate her way through the tricky questions of this week’s Back Chat ahead of today’s clash against the Stars at Auckland’s Pulman Arena?

Is there a bigger buzz or energy within the team when you're sitting on top of the table?

It definitely adds a lot of spirit to the team knowing that we are good enough and we can do it and I guess that brings that fight to be able to stay at the top of the table.

READ MORE:

* Jane Watson getting closer to her best netball after 'rusty' Quad Series return

* Aliyah Dunn doesn't miss as Tactix take 58-41 victory over Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic

* New look Tactix start ANZ Premiership strong with 55-49 win over the Stars

* Silver Fern Jane Watson playing like she's never been away for Tactix

* ANZ Premiership: Karin Burger excelling in first season at goal defence



What’s the biggest reason behind the turnaround from the Tactix this season?

I think we had a pretty good look at ourselves and the things we needed to fix. We’ve got a pretty amazing roster this year. But a roster doesn’t make a good team, it’s about taking that personal responsibility. We’ve also got a bit more experience this year and I think that is very key.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tactix vice-captain Karin Burger has been one of the form players of the ANZ Premiership so far this season.

Who is the teammate you want to be sitting next to on the plane? Be it they are funny, keep you entertained or just have good yarns.

Funny and entertaining would be Vika Koloto. She’s an energiser bunny that one. But I also wouldn’t mind sitting next to Greer (Sinclair) because she’s so lovely and we have great chats.

Who is the pest, that winds everyone up, or never has a ph charger but then doesn’t return yours when they borrow it?

That would be a mix between Vika (Koloto) and Aliyah (Dunn). They are probably equally as bad. They know, they would put their hands up for that too.

What’s your go-to meal on cheat day?

A burger and fries. Bacon Bros, the double stacker with bacon, chicken and beef, all the meat you can think of is on there. Or butter chicken, that’s a nice go-to.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Karin Burger flies through the air as she defends Southern Steel goal shoot Georgia Heffernan.

Who has the best food, New Zealand or South Africa?

Probably because of where I grew up I’d have to say South Africa but if I’m saying that, it’s more so mum’s food that I miss.

On a personal level, how big would playing in a World Cup in front of family in South Africa be later this year?

I had a bit of a taste of that in January (Netball Quad Series in South Africa) and I don’t think I fully realised how amazing it was going to be playing in front of family and friends and actually how much support I had, so to be able to do that in a World Cup would be pretty awesome.

You’ve been in Christchurch for three years, where are your favourite places?

I like being nice and central, my go-to would be the strip along The Terrace (Precinct) and the Riverside Market and The Crossing. I love a bit of good old shopping so anything around that area is nice.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Karin Burger has quickly become a fan favourite for the Tactix after shifting from the Central Pulse in 2020.

It’s the Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and the Springboks, who is Karin Burger supporting?

The position that I’m in playing for New Zealand, living in New Zealand, I represent New Zealand so I’d be supporting the All Blacks. But I wouldn’t be gutted if it went the other way.

Outside of netball do you have a favourite sport or team?

Apart from supporting the rugby, tennis is the other sport I love watching. You can’t go past (Roger) Federer, I love Federer. To be honest I do quite like (Novak) Djokovic as well and (Rafael) Nadal.

Netflix or MAFS?

Netflix. But most of the team is watching MAFS. There’s too much drama there for me.