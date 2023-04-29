Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies

Taini Jamison was the first coach to lead the Silver Ferns to a World Cup victory.

Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison has died. She was 97.

An obituary in The Post newspaper on Saturday said Jamison died in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Dearly loved wife to Thomas Edric Jamison, mother to Tom and Marie, nan to Ben and Elaine, Victoria and taua to Piper. A very passionate, motivated lady that will be missed by all that knew her,” the obituary read.

Her funeral will be in her hometown of Rotorua on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Extended squads for Netball World Cup must be fair for everyone - Taurua

* Netball NZ receives $10,000 compensation from World Netball for failed Jamaica series



Jamison was the first coach to lead the Silver Ferns to a World Cup victory in Perth in 1967.

The Silver Ferns led the tributes on social media.

“Alongside the netball community we are mourning the passing of a genuine netball trailblazer, Taini Jamison,” their post said.

Stephen Barker/Photosport Taini Jamison, right, presenting former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua with the trophy that bears her name after a series win against Malawi in 2013.

“She was an inspiring and influential figure who left her mark on the sport she loved in many ways.”

The Taini Jamison Trophy, which the Silver Ferns contest when they play international teams other than Australia, was named after her as a tribute in 2008.

She was awarded an OBE in 1994 and was inducted into the Aotearoa Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jamison was the Silver Ferns’ third coach and led them in 20 tests from 1967 to 1971 and recorded 18 wins – the highest winning percentage (90%) of any Silver Ferns coach.

She was also their first Māori coach.

In 2010, she was made a life member of Netball New Zealand and was involved in the game for most of her life.