Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies, age 97

Taini Jamison was the first coach to lead the Silver Ferns to a World Cup victory.

Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison has died. She was 97.

An obituary in The Post newspaper on Saturday said Jamison died in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Dearly loved wife to Thomas Edric Jamison, mother to Tom and Marie, nan to Ben and Elaine, Victoria and taua to Piper. A very passionate, motivated lady that will be missed by all that knew her,” the obituary read.

Her funeral will be in her hometown of Rotorua on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Extended squads for Netball World Cup must be fair for everyone - Taurua

* Netball NZ receives $10,000 compensation from World Netball for failed Jamaica series



Jamison was the first coach to lead the Silver Ferns to a World Cup victory in Perth in 1967.

The Silver Ferns led the tributes on social media.

“Alongside the netball community we are mourning the passing of a genuine netball trailblazer, Taini Jamison,” their post said.

Stephen Barker/Photosport Taini Jamison, right, presenting former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua with the trophy that bears her name after a series win against Malawi in 2013.

“She was an inspiring and influential figure who left her mark on the sport she loved in many ways.”

The Taini Jamison Trophy, which the Silver Ferns contest when they play international teams other than Australia, was named after her as a tribute in 2008.

“To have the Trophy named in my honour is really something that I’m very proud of,” Jamison said at the time. “To be able to present the trophy is another honour that I keep close to my heart.”

She was awarded an OBE in 1994 and was inducted into the Aotearoa Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jamison was the Silver Ferns’ third coach and led them in 20 tests from 1967-71 and recorded 18 wins – the highest winning percentage (90%) of any Silver Ferns coach.

She was also their first Māori coach.

In 2010, she was made a life member of Netball New Zealand and was involved in the game for most of her life.

Born in Rotorua in 1928, Jamison’s father was of Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Tamaterā descent, and her mother, Ngāi Tahu. Taini attended Rotorua High and Grammar School, but when her father was posted to Wellington after the war she moved to Wellington Girls' College, later studying at Wellington Teachers' Training College.

After qualifying as a teacher, she had several different postings, spending eight years teaching in Horohoro, near Rotorua, before moving to Malfroy Primary School in Rotorua, where she stayed until reaching retirement age.