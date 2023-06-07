World Cup bound Silver Fern Maddy Gordon grateful for being centre of attention at Pulse

Central Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon on her selection in the World Cup squad to defend their title in Cape Town.

Maddy Gordon puts her selection into the Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad down to being able to stick to one position in the ANZ Premiership this season.

The 22-year-old, who also has the ability to play wing defence and wing attack, beat out some stiff competition to make it into Dame Noeline Taurua’s squad for the World Cup in South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

Having missed out on the Silver Ferns squad for the Quad Series in Cape Town in January, Gordon would have been regarded as an outsider back then to make the World Cup.

However, focusing on one position during the premiership enabled Gordon to take her game to a new level and she joins Grace Nweke, Maia Wilson, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan and Kelly Jury as the other players in the Silver Ferns squad who’ll be making their first appearance at a World Cup.

“I loved the group we had at the Pulse under Yvette McCausland-Durie,” Gordon said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Maddy Gordon said there were lots of good midcourters in the ANZ Premiership this year.

“I think we had a really good year, it was really cool to be able to play centre this year and stick to It, which helped me grow confidence in that role and play like I could.”

Gordon made her debut for the Silver Ferns against Australia in March 2021. That achieved a lifetime’s ambition of representing New Zealand for her, but she says it will mean a lot to her to now go to a World Cup.

“When I was a young girl playing netball my ultimate goal was to make the Silver Ferns,” she said.

“Then watching the 2019 World Cup and seeing the girls win, that was another aspect of it for me and I thought I wanted to be there one day. So this is definitely a dream come true.”

Peta Toeava, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Kimiora Poi, Sam Winders, and wing defence Michaela Sokolich-Beatson were the other names in the midcourt mix for the last two spots to join nailed-on Gina Crampton and Heffernan.

In the end, the selectors went with Gordon and Souness, with Reuelu-Buchanan a travelling reserve and Gordon admits it was an anxious wait to find out if she’d made it in.

“I definitely had no clue, but I think all the midcourters this year had outstanding seasons and it could have gone to anyone,” she said.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz Gina Crampton, Maddy Gordon, Dame Noeline Taurua and Ameliaranne Ekenasio at the Silver Ferns squad announcement in Auckland on Wednesday.

“I’m really grateful that I’m one of them, but big ups to everyone else who put their hands up, because they did a great job.”

Although Gordon will be one of the least experienced players in the squad, she knows there are players in the team she’ll be able to lean on while in South Africa.

"For me, it would be Kelly (Jury). I’ve played with her for three years now and she’s become one of my good friends,” she said.

"But even Ameliaranne (Ekenasio), I think we’ve grown a great connection and friendship from when she was at the Pulse.

"There are definitely a couple I can rely on for support, which is cool.”

This year’s ANZ Premiership, where the matches came thick and fast, featured plenty of dramatic finishes.

For the Pulse, that started with their 53-52 win over the Magic and continued through to the 53-52 loss to the Stars in the elimination final and Gordon said it was those high pressure games that will stand her and the team in good stead in South Africa.

“I think it was a good competition this year with the really close games,” she said.

“It has set us all up pretty well to play in those tight games and to play under pressure.

“We’re going to be heading into some tough training camps leading into it as well, so we’ll definitely be well prepared.”