Silver Ferns held by South Africa in shock draw at Netball World Cup

At Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town: Silver Ferns 48 (Maia Wilson 37/41, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10/11, Tiana Metuarau 1/1) South Africa 48 (Elmeré van der Berg 22/26, Nichole Taljaard 15/18, Ine-Marí Venter 11/17). 1Q: 11-10, HT: 26-21, 3Q: 38-34.

Group G (games played): Jamaica 8 (4), New Zealand 7 (4), South Africa 5 (4), Uganda 4 (4), Wales 0 (4), Trinidad and Tobago 0 (4).

The Silver Ferns were held to a shock 48-48 draw by hosts South Africa in their penultimate group match at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday (NZ time).

The world champions are still all but certain to advance to the semifinals before they finish the group stage against Jamaica at 9pm on Thursday night (NZ time), but their second-half collapse will have concerned coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

There was a hostile home crowd inside Cape Town’s International Convention Centre, who nearly cheered their side to a first win over New Zealand since 1995.

The Silver Ferns led by as many as six in the final quarter but were denied the win by Nichole Taljaard’s goal in the final seconds after a dramatic interception from South Africa keeper Phumza Maweni.

The hosts were buoyed by the volume of support in the stands and won the final two quarters – the last 14-10 – in a strong finish where they capitalised on New Zealand’s mistakes and scored a flurry of late goals to force a dramatic draw.

The Silver Ferns led 48-47 with 20 seconds left and only needed to close the game out by retaining possession.

However, one loose pass was picked off by Maweni, launching a South Africa counter-attack.

Taljaard levelled the scores on the buzzer to spark wild celebrations on the court, even though the draw effectively ended their semifinal hopes. The hosts needed an unlikely win and might have achieved a famous result with another minute of play.

Taurua made several changes throughout a match the Silver Ferns were expected to win before the toughest test of the group stage, against Jamaica, who they will have to play only 15 hours after their disappointing draw.

Few were as surprising as the departure of captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio in a crucial third quarter when South Africa were chipping away at New Zealand’s lead, with Tiana Metuarau introduced at goal attack, although the Silver Ferns should have held on.

Jamaica beat South Africa 67-49 earlier in the tournament and knocked over the Silver Ferns 67-51 at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They are both all but certain to reach the last four ahead of playing one another, although they will want top seeding in group G to avoid a likely semifinal against Australia.

South Africa were only shooting at 75% at half-time and were paying the price for conceding too many penalties, although their deficit was only five.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Gina Crampton, with possession for the Silver Ferns, is closed down by South Africa captain Bongiwe Msomi.

However, the hosts came out strongly in a third quarter they won 13-12 – the first the Silver Ferns had lost all tournament – and started to pounce on New Zealand’s errors.

There was even a rare loose pass from Ekenasio, who was shooting well (10/11) with goal shooter Maia Wilson (37/41) when the Silver Ferns’ superior accuracy under the net looked like it would be the difference.

The big moment

South Africa kept coming in the final quarter and Taljaard’s goal on the buzzer to draw the match was a composed finish that stunned New Zealand.

Best on court

South African keeper Maweni was excellent and kept her side in the contest when the Silver Ferns tried to grow their lead in the third quarter.

Match rating: 9/10

The parochial home crowd roared South Africa to a memorable draw that could be remembered as the match of the tournament, although the semifinals and the final are still to come.

The big picture

The Silver Ferns have a short turnaround for their final group match against Jamaica, who are top of group G in stage two of the preliminaries after four matches.

They need a top-two finish to reach the semifinals and sit second on seven points, two ahead of South Africa, but they have vastly a superior goal difference (+108 to +34).

South Africa finish the group stage against Uganda. They would need to win, and for the Silver Ferns to lose against Jamaica, with an improbable shift in their respective goal differences to leapfrog the world champions into second place.