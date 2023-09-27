Silver Ferns bounce back to beat England in game two of Taini Jamison Trophy

Silver Ferns debutante Amelia Walmsley, left, gathers possession during their second match against England.

At Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua: Silver Ferns 57 (Amelia Walmsley 36/41, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 21/23) England 36 (Berri Neil 18/24, Sasha Glasgow 11/15, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis 7/14). 1Q: 17-7 HT: 27-23 3Q: 39-30

The Silver Ferns have avoided further embarrassment by crushing England in the second match of the Taini Jamison Trophy to level the series 1-1.

19-year-old Amelia Walmsley led the way on debut as Dame Noeline Taurua’s team bounced back from their shock defeat in the first match to claim an emphatic 57-36 win at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua on Wednesday night.

Walmsley survived a bruising introduction to international netball, regularly having to pick herself up off the court after hard collisions with England’s circle defenders, to lead all scorers with 36 goals from 41 attempts.

The Central Pulse player, playing on her home ANZ Premiership court, missed her first two attempts but quickly settled into her rhythm and matched England’s entire total.

She starred in the shooting circle alongside captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who chimed in with 21 from 23 attempts.

The pressure was on the Silver Ferns to beat England after they were embarrassed in the series opener.

Netball New Zealand had accused England of being “disrespectful” when they named a travelling squad minus all of their World Cup players.

But they were left red-faced when an effective England B team – missing 12 frontline players, as well as their head coach – won the first match.

Taurua responded to the first-up defeat by making three changes to her starting lineup, debutante Walmsley, Maddy Gordon and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan replacing Maia Wilson, Whitney Souness and Karin Burger.

Stand-in England coach Liana Leota opted for an unchanged side.

Gordon and Reuelu-Buchnan injected fresh energy into the Silver Ferns midcourt, combining for 38 assists.

Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka were excellent in the defensive circle, restricting England to single-digit scores in three of the four quarters.

The Silver Ferns made a dream start, jumping out to a 17-7 first quarter lead.

England won the second quarter 16-10 to close the deficit to four at halftime but momentum swung back in the Silver Ferns’ favour when they scored the first five goals of the third quarter.

England only managed a miserly six goals in the final quarter as the Silver Ferns pulled away to claim a comprehensive 21-point win – much to the delight of Taurua.

The two teams meet again in Hamilton on Saturday in the series decider.

The Silver Ferns should be favoured to go on and win the trophy after such a resounding victory.