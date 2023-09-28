19-year-old Amelia Walmsley stands tall on Silver Ferns debut

The Silver Ferns bounce back in style in Porirua to set up a Taini Jamison Trophy series decider.

Silver Ferns debutante Amelia Walmsley has earned high praise from coach Dame Noeline Taurua after rising to the occasion in a must-win match.

The 19-year-old scored a game-high 36 goals as the Silver Ferns made amends for their shock defeat to England in game one to level the Taini Jamison Trophy series at 1-1 with a crushing 57-36 in game two in Porirua on Wednesday night.

Walmsley recovered from two early misses, and shrugged off some rough treatment from the defence, to match England’s total score after shooting at 88%.

The 1.92m-tall goal shoot kept the score ticking over throughout a full 60-minute performance, but her biggest contribution came immediately after halftime when she scored consecutive goals to take the Silver Ferns from 27-23 to 31-23.

It swung the momentum back in New Zealand’s favour after England won the second quarter 16-10 and closed the deficit to four after going on a 5-0 run.

The Silver Ferns were under enormous pressure to beat England in game two, after slamming the Roses for bringing a second-string team to New Zealand, only to lose the series opener in Christchurch last Sunday.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT Amelia Walmsley brings the ball down during her Silver Ferns debut against England in Porirua.

“I thought she did amazing and she should be very proud of herself and her debut,” Taurua said of Walmsley's performance.

“I kept saying that it’s hard to know she’s 19. I thought she was very mature out there.

“They were very physical underneath the post and she handled that very well, supported by mummy Meels [captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio] as well.”

Walmsley is the daughter of former New Zealand cricketer Kerry Walmsley.

She was named in the Silver Ferns squad for the Taini Jamison Trophy following a breakout season with the Central Pulse and got her opportunity with star goal shoot Grace Nweke sidelined through injury.

Probably anticipating a straightforward win, Taurua said she had originally planned to give Walmsley some court time in Christchurch but felt the timing was not appropriate with the Silver Ferns chasing the game.

Her debut ended up coming three days later on home court, with Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena one of two home venues used by the Pulse during the ANZ Premiership season.

“There were moments in test one where I was looking to her actually but I thought the situation out there wasn’t a good time to bring her out," Taurua said.

“She’s been training really well in camp and over the series.

“What she offers is the height in the back as our volume shooter and it also helps to split the circle so we don’t just get caught up in a tight space.”

Wednesday’s resounding victory has eased the pressure on the Silver Ferns after a rotten run of results, but coach Taurua said she was not getting carried away with the series still in the balance.

The two teams travel to Hamilton for game three of the Taini Jamison Trophy on Saturday night.

“This does release the valve a little bit, but we’ve got to be able to back that up and do it again on Saturday.

“We need to keep the pressure on ourselves and keep ourselves under the thumb so we know we can perform in the next one.”