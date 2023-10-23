Silver Ferns get consolation win, draw series, but Australia retain Constellation Cup

The Silver Ferns took the lead in the final quarter to beat Australia in the fourth Constellation Cup test in Auckland.

At Spark Arena, Auckland: Silver Ferns 53 (Grace Nweke 43/45, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10/10) Australian Diamonds 50 (Sophie Garbin 37/40, Kiera Austin 7/9, Cara Koenen 6/7). 1Q: 12-15; HT: 26-28; 3Q: 38-41

The Constellation Cup is still Australia’s Cup.

But the Silver Ferns did manage to secure the consolation prize of a drawn series, coming from behind to win a thrilling final test 53-50 at Spark Arena in Auckland on Labour Day.

Grace Nweke started at goal shoot for the Silver Ferns in the fourth test against Australia and scored 43 of her 45 attempts.

That left the four-match series tied at two wins apiece, with the Australian Diamonds prevailing on goal difference to retain the trans-Tasman trophy, a piece of silverware they’ve only relinquished twice in its 13-year history.

After losing the first two matches of the series in Australia, 50-40 in Melbourne and 55-46 in Brisbane, the Silver Ferns bounced back to win 56-53 in Invercargill on Thursday night and keep the series alive, if only nominally.

New Zealand went into Monday’s fourth test needing a highly unlikely 17-goal win to take out the Constellation Cup.

Their previous largest win over the Diamonds under Taurua was by 11 goals, in Hamilton in 2018 – her third match in charge against the Silver Ferns’ greatest rival.

Grace Nweke was named to start at goal shoot for the second match in a row in her return from the knee injury that ruled her out of July’s World Cup in South Africa.

She was freed to play a full 60 minutes, stepping up after playing 44 in Invercargill and half an hour in her comeback match in Brisbane.

It was goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio, however, who did the early work for the Ferns, with Nweke’s first goal coming in the fifth minute.

A series of missed connections, with centre Maddy Gordon twice not alert to return passes, meant Australia were able to open up a five-goal lead midway through the opening quarter.

Gordon made amends towards the end of the period, winning an intercept with a big block that allowed the Ferns to close the gap to two.

New Zealand were able to find Nweke more regularly towards the end of the first quarter and she pulled them within one early in the second, after some good defensive pressure by Kelly Jury and Karin Burger down the other end.

It wasn’t the only time they closed the margin to a single goal before the halftime break, but every time they did, there were errors of their own that allowed Australia to open up a little bit of breathing space.

The gap stood at two goals when the buzzer sounded. The impossible dream of a 17-goal win might have been gone, but a shot at a drawn series was well and truly still alive.

A turnover by Jury helped the Ferns briefly draw level early in the third quarter, but Australia kept holding them at bay, forcing mistakes as well as benefiting from some unforced errors.

Gordon twice overshot Nweke with long passes as the arm-wrestle played out and heading into the final stanza, it was still the Diamonds who had their noses in front, by three goals.

The Ferns pulled within one five minutes into the fourth quarter, then levelled the scores two minutes later, before taking their first lead of the afternoon with just over eight minutes to play.

They grew it to three goals at one stage, but with three minutes to go, it was all square once again. Who would maintain their composure the best in the closing stages?

Liz Watson almost won a turnover for the Diamonds, but Ekenasio got the Ferns in front with 90 seconds to play. Down the other end, Jury won them the ball they needed. In minute 60 of 60, it was Nweke who scored the decisive goal, with Ekenasio putting the icing on the cake.