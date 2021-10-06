Skipper Gina Crampton, Tiana Metuarau return to Silver Ferns against Aotearoa Men

Gina Crampton has been named in the Silver Ferns squad along with Tiana Metuarau.

The Silver Ferns have welcomed back captain Gina Crampton as they prepare to take on the Aotearoa Men, although deputy Sulu Fitzpatrick has failed to recover in time for the three-match series in Wellington.

After suffering adductor strain injuries in last month’s series loss to England, Crampton and shooter Tiana Metuarau have been named in a 16-strong squad ahead of Saturday’s opening game.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua is taking a cautious approach, with the pair on managed loads as they build towards getting back on court, while Metuarau’s involvement is subject to a medical clearance.

However, injured defender Fitzpatrick, who hyperextended a knee during the England series, is missing from the side as she remains in Auckland, with development squad members Georgia Tong and Paris Lokotui retained in the national squad.

Taurua said she was looking forward to improving on the areas that let them down against England.

“This is a unique series for us with Aotearoa Men bringing something different to the court. There were areas where we definitely saw improvement over the three tests with England, but it’s important that we also focus on the parts of the game that we couldn’t sustain against the Roses,” Taurua said.

“Playing matches on three consecutive nights is another opportunity to test our athletes in an environment that is similar to what we will face at next year’s Commonwealth Games. We need to ensure we make the most of our time on court against a quality opposition as we look further ahead to next year and beyond.”

The Silver Ferns, who go into camp in Wellington on Thursday, will meet Aotearoa Men on Sunday night at TSB Arena, with two further matches to be played on Monday and Tuesday.

AT A GLANCE

Silver Ferns squad

Shooters:Jamie Hume, Tiana Metuarau (subject to medical clearance), Grace NwekeTe Paea Selby-Rickit, Maia Wilson.

Midcourters:Gina Crampton (c), Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Claire Kersten, Shannon Saunders, Peta Toeava, Sam Winders.

Defenders:Karin Burger,Kelly Jury,Paris Lokotui, Georgia Tong.