Former Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes retiring from netball at all levels

Bailey Mes in action for the SiIver Ferns in Auckland last year.

Former New Zealand shooter Bailey Mes has called time on her netball career, deciding to step away from the game at all levels.

The 2019 world champion has announced her retirement from netball and will play her final game when her Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic team meet the Southern Steel in Invercargill on Sunday in Round 12 of the ANZ Premiership.

Mes, 33, said she believed she had achieved all she wanted on the netball court and was “at peace” with making her decision to retire.

“I know that now is the right time for me,” Mes said.

“I’m happy with how I’m playing and have been enjoying my netball this year immensely. But it has been hard over the past few seasons with injuries, and I know my body has reached its limits.”

Mes played 76 tests for the Silver Ferns, including two World Cups (2015 and 2019) and two Commonwealth Games campaigns (2018 and 2022).

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Bailey Mes has been in good form for the Magic in the 2023 premiership season.

Mes said she would resume her role with Sky TV as a Sport imagery editor and resume full-time work with a shift back to Auckland later this year.

The athletic attacker, who played goal attack, goal shooter and wing attack at an international level, was a Silver Ferns bolter in 2012 when she made her debut against South Africa before a serious knee injury stymied her progress a year later.

Mes was a part of the Silver Ferns side which won gold at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool and also won bronze at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Netball historians uncover the incredible story of the woman behind a name on a team list.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was incredibly proud of Mes and what she had overcome to become a world champion and a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

“I don’t think anyone can underestimate the work that Bailey has put in behind the scenes to manage injuries in recent years and continue to play at the level she has,” she said.