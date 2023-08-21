Uncapped Amelia Walmsley, Kate Burley, Paris Lokotui named in Silver Ferns squad

Former Australia coach Lisa Alexander believes there needs to be changes at both domestic and international level to help the Silver Ferns rise again.

On the back of the Silver Ferns’ worst-ever finish at a Netball World Cup, coach Dame Noeline Taurua has injected fresh talent into the national squad ahead of series against England and Australia.

The 2023-24 Silver Ferns squad was announced on Monday, headlined by the inclusion of three uncapped players in shooter Amelia Walmsley and defenders Kate Burley and Paris Lokotui.

The 16-strong group will be narrowed down later this week when selectors name their squads to play next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy home series against the Roses and October’s Constellation Cup showdown with the world-champion Diamonds.

Two of the World Cup squad have not been selected in the squad, with midcourter Gina Crampton taking time away from the game, including missing next year’s ANZ Premiership, and shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit unavailable for the international season.

Added to that, defender Sulu Fitzpatrick confirmed her retirement from all netball earlier this year, while midcourter Sam Winders is taking a break from the sport.

It has opened the door for new faces.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley has earned a maiden call-up to the Silver Ferns squad.

Nineteen-year-old 1.92m shooter Walmsley has received a call-up on the back of a second fully-contracted season with the Pulse, while Burley is promoted from the development squad after another strong season with the Steel.

Tactix rep Lokotui, who was named 2021 Aspiring Silver Fern, has previously been part of the wider Ferns squad and was named in the 2021 Taini Jamison Trophy team, but did not take to the court. It’s her first time back in the New Zealand high performance programme since rupturing her ACL before the 2022 ANZ Premiership season.

Netball New Zealand’s national selectors also confirmed a Silver Ferns Development Squad which features a number of new faces, along with some experienced campaigners making a return.

One of those returning includes 91-test midcourter Shannon Saunders, who last played for the Ferns at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham before becoming a first-time mother earlier this year.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport After becoming a mother earlier this year, Shannon Saunders is back in the Silver Ferns Development Squad.

Taurua said it was exciting to finalise the squads for the 2023/24 season, particularly moving into a new cycle following the World Cup.

“We have a few experienced players who are unavailable for selection for the upcoming year while we welcome and support Shannon back into the Silver Ferns Development Squad as a new mum,” she said.

“Amelia and Kate have earned their spots through their consistency on the ANZ Premiership court this year. Paris was identified as a future Silver Fern prior to her ACL injury. Her ability to get back out on court for Tactix after that particular injury shows testament to her character and work ethic.

“It's exciting to know most of these current squad members have the potential to be around for a few Netball World Cup cycles. These squads are demonstrating the new generation of players coming through and the depth we have been building over numerous years. This is our opportunity to bring them together to work towards a common goal.”

SILVER FERNS SQUAD

Shooters: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau, Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson.

Midcourters: Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness, Peta Toeava.

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kate Burley, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Paris Lokotui, Jane Watson.

SILVER FERNS DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

Tayla Earle, Georgia Heffernan, Fa’amu Ioane, Amorangi Malesala, Parris Mason, Kimiora Poi, Shannon Saunders, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Carys Stythe, *Elle Temu.

*Contracted until 31 December, 2023 before move to Australia