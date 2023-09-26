Why disrespectful Netball NZ owes England's Roses an apology

Red faces at Netball New Zealand as England's B team prove too good for the hosts in Christchurch.

OPINION: With the Silver Ferns coming off a fourth-place finish at the World Cup – their worst ever showing at netball’s showpiece event – Netball New Zealand needed a scapegoat, and quick, to deflect from the team's shortcomings.

And chief executive Jennie Wyllie duly found one in the shape of England's Roses when their semifinal conquerors chose to rest 12 of their silver medal-winning squad for this month's Taini Jamison Trophy series in New Zealand.

Never mind that the thinking behind England Netball sending a largely second-string side for the three-test series was sound – to give their top players, several of whom were managing injuries, a break after a long season, and to have a look at some emerging talent with an eye on pinnacle events in 2026 and 2027.

The narrative had been set by Netball New Zealand via the media that the arrogant English had been “disrespectful” to their hosts by not selecting their big names and would face the fury of a full-strength Silver Ferns team gunning for revenge.

Perhaps, in hindsight, the Roses management could have been more transparent with Wyllie over their intentions. But at the end of the day, it's their concern who they pick to wear the red dress, not Netball New Zealand's.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jane Watson and the Silver Ferns were humbled 55-54 by a second-string Roses side in Christchurch.

Besides, in the wake of their meek world title defence, shouldn't coach Dame Noeline Taurua and her players have been focusing themselves, rather than slinging insults at their opponents over a supposed slight?

Wyllie in particular went overboard in the almost comical fallout that followed England's squad announcement (the Black Caps sent an understrength side to Bangladesh a day later with no questions asked), suggesting netball fans on these shores had been short-changed while sneering at the depth of the Roses' playing stocks.

“It will be really interesting to see if this English team does live up to their own perceptions of them being the future and an exciting crop of talent,” she told Stuff.

“Why don't we critique England and ask them about the calibre of the players they are bringing and let’s see if they are what they make them out to be.”

Silver Ferns vice-captain Phoenix Karaka joined the pile-on, accusing the Roses of “taking the piss” by putting out what was being derided as their 'B' team.

They would both be left with enough egg on their faces to make an omelette as a vibrant England outfit brushed off the pre-game jibes to embarrass the hapless home side in the series opener in Christchurch, grinding out a deserved 55-54 victory.

It was a stunning riposte to their critics and left Wyllie facing more uncomfortable questions about her management of the domestic game as the second-ranked Kiwis slumped to their fourth straight defeat.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Netball New Zealand's chief executive Jennie Wyllie was made to eat her words about England's squad.

The final result actually flattered the Ferns somewhat, having trailed by as many as 10 goals at one stage before a strong fourth quarter gave the scoreline a more respectable look.

Goal shoot Sasha Glasgow was outstanding for the visitors, converting 38 of 41 attempts, while Halimat Adio, who led the Roses on her international debut, was a colossus in defence.

With former Silver Ferns midcourter Liana Leota willing them on from the sidelines, an inexperienced but talented England team answered all the questions thrown in their direction as they mostly dominated a rudderless Ferns side after taking a six-goal lead into the break off the back of an inspired second quarter.

Only captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio (39 from 41) really stood up for the Ferns in a disjointed display that left them needing a victory in the second test on Wednesday to avoid the ignominy of a home series defeat.

Before that high-stakes match in Porirua, Wyllie and Netball New Zealand would do well to show some humility and apologise to their English counterparts for publicly writing them off before they had even set foot on the court.

Her comments were unnecessary, disrespectful and ought to be beneath the sport's national governing body, particularly one that has a myriad of problems – from falling youth participation to the state of the domestic competition – to be getting on with.

It's high time Wyllie got her own house in order before throwing stones across the street. A series loss to a team that she openly dismissed is unthinkable and would raise serious questions about her leadership.