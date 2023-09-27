Silver Ferns vs England: All you need to know about game 2 in Wellington

Silver Ferns centre Kate Heffernan looks to get a pass away during the first test loss to England.

Taini Jamison Trophy game two: Silver Ferns v England. Venue: Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua. Start time: Wednesday, 7.30pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live blog on Stuff from 7.10pm.

It’s make-or-break time for the Silver Ferns in the second test of the Taini Jamison Trophy series.

After a shock 55-54 loss to an inexperienced England side in Sunday’s opener in Christchurch, the Ferns must win to avoid an embarrassing series defeat.

England are down on firepower for this series, with none of their main 12 player squad from the Netball World Cup featuring. Those players are instead back in England on rest and recovery programmes, or in Geva Mentor’s case, retired.

That didn’t affect the Roses in game one, outplaying the Ferns on attack and defence in a statement performance from their next generation.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images New Zealand’s Whitney Souness is challenged by England’s Amy Carter in test one in Christchurch.

The teams

New Zealand:

Shooters: Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourt: Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Maddy Gordon

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kelly Jury, Jane Watson, Phoenix Karaka

England:

Shooters: Sasha Glasgow, Emma Thacker, Berri Neil, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis

Midcourt: Hannah Joseph, Alicia Scholes, Elle McDonald, Amy Carter, Ellie Rattu

Defenders: Ella Bowen, Vicki Oyesola, Halimat Adio, Jayda Pechova, Alice Harvey

TAB odds:

New Zealand: $1.33

England: $3

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio was one of the few Silver Ferns’ players to front in the first test.

Why is this game critical for the Ferns?

Well, if the Ferns lose, England will capture the Taini Jamison Trophy series with a game to play in Hamilton on Saturday.

After Sunday’s stinker in Christchurch, the Ferns simply must front and bring their best netball.

Aside from captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who shone in the shooting end with 39 from 41, there were too many passengers in the New Zealand camp.

Lose on Wednesday and it would be five straight defeats for the Ferns stretching back to the Netball World Cup, where they failed to medal for the first time, finishing fourth.

It would be a nightmare scenario for Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie and those at NNZ HQ, who blasted England for sending a second string outfit for this series.

Wyllie labelled England Netball’s decision as “disrespectful” and not fit for television. Defender Phoenix Karaka then weighed in on Friday, deriding England for “taking the piss” and sending a supposed weakened team. They would both look foolish if England won again in Porirua and sealed the series.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images England’s Sasha Glasgow and New Zealand’s Karin Burger tangle for possession in Christchurch.

How do the Ferns turn it around?

Karaka would probably be better off shutting her mouth and concentrating on winning defensive ball.

She and the Ferns’ defenders battled in game one, struggling to generate turnovers and shut down the Roses’ feeders. It was a disappointing step back after the defenders led the way for New Zealand at the World Cup.

On attack, the Ferns have got to be smarter and far more accurate with their play.

They were sloppy with their ball retention in Christchurch, especially in the second quarter, where they turned the ball over at will.

Turning up from the opening whistle will be critical. The Ferns finally awoke from their slumber in the final quarter, but by that stage, had left themselves with too much work to do.

Ensuring they are dialled in from the first cente pass and forcing England into early mistakes is a must if the Ferns want to square the series.