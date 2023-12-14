Michaela Sokolich-Beatson returns to Silver Ferns after five-year absence

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson’s return has been five years in the making

It’s been five years since defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has taken to the court for the Silver Ferns, but she’ll get her much-awaited comeback after being named in the Ferns’ squad for next month’s Netball Nations Cup.

The 27-year-old’s inclusion is part of a raft of changes to the squad for the tournament in which they’ll face Australia, England, and Uganda in January.

The Mystics defender – who has the ability to play across three defensive positions – was named following a three-day camp in Auckland, including three trial matches.

The captain of this year’s FAST5 Ferns made her debut for the Ferns against Malawi in 2018, and was brought in as cover for Katrina Rore in the build-up to the 2019 Netball World Cup. But injuries, including two ruptured achilles within nine months, have kept her on the sideline.

There’s also new blood in the shooting circle with debutante Amorangi Malesala named alongside Grace Nweke and Amelia Walmsley.

Silver Ferns Team – Netball Nations Cup

Shooters: Amorangi Malesala, Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourters: Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka (captain), Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Training partners: Kate Burley, Tayla Earle, Georgia Heffernan

