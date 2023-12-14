Noeline Taurua backs dropped Silver Ferns trio to rebound from failed fitness tests

Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson was a surprise omission for the Nations Cup after not meeting the fitness standards.

Dame Noeline Taurua makes no apologies for the Silver Ferns’ fitness standards after three players failed to meet the criteria for January’s Nations Cup.

Frontline shooter Maia Wilson, goal attack Tiana Metuarau, and fringe wing attack Peta Toeava weren't considered for the four-team series in England, which also includes Australia, England, and Uganda.

The three players did not meet the Ferns’ 16.3 mandatory yoyo conditioning test score, which has been in place throughout Taurua’s coaching tenure.

Wilson’s fitness concerns were surprising given she turned to off-season boxing cross-training this month – training alongside IBO women’s world super bantamweight champion Mea Motu and Kiwi men’s fighters Jerome Pampellone and Andrei Mikhailovich in Auckland.

Other features of the 11-player squad include a recall for defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, who is set for her first Ferns appearance since October 2018. Sokolich-Beatson suffered two ruptured Achilles tendons within the space of nine months to different legs – sidelining her for two straight seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Uncapped goal attack Amorangi Malesala, who was so impressive for the Stars in the ANZ Premiership this season, is poised for a Ferns debut. Malesala also stood out with her play in November’s Fast5 Netball World Series, where she regularly sank long range goals, and at the Ferns’ three-day camp in Auckland.

John Davidson/Photosport Amorangi Malesala, pictured for the Fast5 Ferns in November, is poised for a Silver Ferns debut in January.

Veteran defender Jane Watson is unavailable with pre-approved leave as she relocates to Wellington to take up Te Reo studies at Ōtaki next year. She will continue to play for the Tactix in the ANZ Premiership.

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio also requested to sit out the series to freshen up for the 2024 season after a heavy netball workload this year.

“We stand by these standards because there is an injury component and a risk element that plays in our game and it’s all for the betterment of the person,” Taurua said.

Wilson was close to meeting the fitness requirements and, like Metuarau and Toeava, was gutted to miss selection, Taurua said.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Goal attack Tiana Metuarau missed selection for January’s Nations Cup after not meeting fitness standards.

Several Silver Ferns have bounced back after being dropped for not satisfying the conditioning criteria. Defender Kelly Jury was among five players sent home from a camp in Wellington in January 2021 and rebounded with career-best form, becoming a must-start player.

Taurua hoped the trio would learn from the setback and it would only motivate them for the 2024 ANZ Premiership.

“I’m actually a champion of all three of them. I love how they play the game. I love what they do when they are wearing the black dress and all three of them bring a point of difference.

“We just all move on. What can we do to ensure next time it doesn’t happen and they can play the game we know they can play. I keep it really positive and I want them back and a part of the Silver Ferns and want them playing netball.”

Kelly Defina/Getty Images The Silver Ferns will need Amelia Walmsley to stand up in the shooting end at the Nations Cup without several top shooters.

Ekenasio’s unavailability and the non-selection of Wilson and Metuarau leave the Ferns light in the shooting end for the series. Defender Phoenix Karaka will captain the side in Ekenasio's absence.

Taurua has opted for just three shooters – Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley, and Malesala. Goal shoot Walmsley, has spent time in the goal attack bib at trials, and will have to play some minutes there during the Nations Cup.

Despite only naming three shooters, Taurua was comfortable with their options. Fitness standards were there for a reason and she would not budge on them.

“One of the things I’m really mindful of is not giving out places in the squad for the sake of doing it.

“I’m not prepared to do that. It’s about upholding the mana, but also those other Silver Ferns who have gone as well. It’s not a lolly scramble to some respect.”

Shooter Georgia Heffernan, defender Kate Burley, and midcourter Tayla Earle will travel as training partners, but would only be called into the gameday squad if injury or illness hit.

Sokolich-Beatson’s return is a heartwarming one after a wretched run with back-to-back serious leg injuries.

She has been injury-free for the past two seasons, regaining her best form for the title-winning Mystics.

MARC SHANNON/Photosport Mystics defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson is set for her first Ferns’ appearance in more than five years in January’s Nations Cup.

The 11-test Sokolich-Beatson switched between wing defence and goal defence at trials and will likely see game time in both positions in England.

“It’s such a good story with Michaela. She’s had two Achilles reconstructive surgeries over that time and her other injuries she’s been able to get through.

“Definitely a story of tenaciousness, robustness and commitment and the intention or want to wear the black dress again. She’s inspiring really.”

The Nations Cup will be played over two weekends with the first matches at Wembley Arena in London from January 21-22 before moving to First Direct Arena in Leeds over January 28-29.

Silver Ferns team – Netball Nations Cup

Shooters: Amorangi Malesala, Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourters: Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka (captain), Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Training partners: Kate Burley, Tayla Earle, Georgia Heffernan