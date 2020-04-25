New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's dog stars in NFL draft

Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it look like his dog had made his second-round draft pick for him

The highlight of the second round of the NFL Draft on Saturday (NZ time) came when video of Belichick's draft set-up at home - the draft was done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic - showed a dog sitting on a seat in front of an open laptop as the Patriots announced their pick.

Fans following the draft online reacted with delight at the sight of Belichick's dog Nike - who was later rewarded with a treat by his owner - as the Patriots selected with the 37th pick, defensive back Kyle Dugger (not Dogger) from little Division Two college Lenoir-Rhyne.

Bill Belichick gave the very good dog a treat pic.twitter.com/yWH6YfSvGc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 24, 2020

"'Look, you're gonna have to throw me a bone here and add another 6th round pick' - Bill Belichick's dog (probably)," wrote one Twitter user, while another pondered "What are the odds Bill Belichick's dog knows more about football than me?"

Dugger won the Cliff Harris Award as the top defensive player among the nation's small colleges last season.

​He made the most of his pre-draft opportunities earlier this year, playing well in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where he was the only Division II player invited. He was also impressive at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

GETTY IMAGES Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

​Belichick is regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history, winning six titles in combination with quarterback Tom Brady, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Bucs in the off-season. He's known for making outstanding draft moves - Brady was the 199th overall pick in 2000 and tight end Rob Gronkowski - who has come out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay for the upcoming season - was selected with the 42nd pick in 2010.

