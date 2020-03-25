Coronavirus: Sophie Pascoe says postponing Paralympic Games is 'right thing to do'

It is the first time in the modern era an Olympics date has been altered for anything but war.

New Zealand's most decorated swimmer Sophie Pascoe supports the decision to postpone the Olympics and Paralympics until 2021.

"It's gutting we can't go... but we all understand," Pascoe said on Wednesday morning.

"Covid-19 is bigger than sport. Everyone's health is paramount."

SUPPLIED Sophie Pascoe said athletes still have the goal of making it to the games, just with different dates

The nine-time Paralympic gold medallist has been advocating for the games to be postponed.

"It's not like it's not going ahead... we've got the same goal but new dates."

Pascoe knew this was a possibility, and many of her Paralympic team-mates felt the same.

She said it's important the games are fair and surrounded by excitment but that wouldn't be possible with the global pandemic.

"Covid-19 is too big," she said.

"We will be prepared [for 2021]. We still know we are aiming for the games."

Pascoe has been training normally but cautiously until Monday when pools across the country were closed down.

She, along with many of the athletes, have been able to set up home gyms to continue training during the nationwide lockdown.

The athletes have been able to do that with the support of High Performance Sport New Zealand, the New Zealand Olympic Committee and Paralympics New Zealand, Pascoe said.

"I will still be training," she said. "Cross training will be good."

FAIRFAX NZ Sophie Pascoe stopped visiting the pool on Monday following the closure of facilities around the country.

Athletes have also been working to reach peak fitness in time for the Olympics and Paralympics in July and August, so the pandemic and subsequent lockdown will see training schedules change.

"At this stage... all I can do is go back to the drawing board," she said.

It's not yet known when the games will go ahead in 2021 but for now Pascoe is focusing on the here and now.

"We are all in this together... it's about being with loved ones and supporting each other.

"Stay at home so we can beat Covid-19."

PHOTOSPORT Swimmer Jesse Reynolds said athletes will struggle with mental health during the lockdown.

Athletes train and prepare for every possibility, but not this, said 2016 Rio Paralympic swimmer Jesse Reynolds.

"This one is pretty crazy because as athletes we get told to prepare for everything... we're doing all these different things in training, so when your goggles break [for example]... there's all these precautions you take," he said.

"When something goes wrong, you're ready for it."

Reynolds overcame a major injury in week leading up to Rio and was able to hit some personal bests and make it to his first final.

But keeping his mental health in check was an important part in reaching his goals.

He said the mental health and well being of athletes at this time will be important.

"It would definitely be a bit of a mental struggle for... athletes to get through this time and then come out stronger at the other end," he said.

Reynolds has been in touch with a sports psychologist and encourages others to do the same.

"It's going to be a tough time, especially as swimmers," he said.

"We don't have time out of the water. Time out of the water is just strange.

" And so now we've basically being forced to have four weeks without a pool... it's very weird."

But the postponement of the games will mean it's fairer for everyone, he said.

"I was the right call to be made," he said.

" It wasn't going to be fair to compete against some of the other countries who have been impacted a lot more.

"A lot of my competitors for weeks have been without pools and trying to train in the bedroom while the whole country around them is falling sick."

GETTY Holly Robinson said the postponement of the Paralympics was important to protect athletes.

In Dunedin Rio flag-bearer and javelin thrower Holly Robinson is at home with her four flatmates.

She said the postponement of the games was important as many para-athletes have compromised immunity.

"There are some of my friends that compete... and they can get sick from virtually anything," she said.

"It's really scary because... they have a really high risk in terms of the virus that's going around and getting things easier than other people. So it was quite a concern."

Robinson has already qualified for the games and while she's not going "cold turkey" from training, she is going to allow her body and mind to recover following an intensive season.

"You're not constrained to, 'this is what you have to do' [in training]," she said. "You have free reign around doing things that make you feel good.

"I think that's important because these next four weeks [in isolation] are going to be quite hard for people and I think it's important to be doing the things that make you feel good at this time."