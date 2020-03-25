Coronavirus: Kiwi middle-distance legend Nick Willis ready to kick on to Tokyo 2021

Nick Willis won his second Olympic 1500m medal in Rio in 2016 and would love to take one more shot in Tokyo.

Kiwi middle-distance running legend Nick Willis is not giving up on his dream of bringing the curtain down on his storied career at the Tokyo Olympics, even if it means he will have to go one more lap of the track jostling elbow to elbow with Father Time.

Willis would have been 37 at the Tokyo Games had they gone ahead this year as scheduled, and had he completed qualification requirements which were tracking well. Now, with the decision to postpone the quadrennial sporting pinnacle until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he will be 38. He acknowledges that at this stage of his career it will present its challenges.

But it's a race against time he says he's up for, even though he maintains it's too early just now to reset his goals directly. There will be time for that once he has hunkered down and come through New Zealand's lockdown for the next month, or however long it takes.

The two-time Olympic 1500 metres medallist, speaking to Stuff from Lake Hawea, near Wanaka, where he and his family (wife Sierra and children Lachlan and Darcy) are spending the mandatory period of isolation, was certainly taking news of the Games postponement in his stride, joking about his ongoing battle with the undefeated Father Time.

"I like to give him a good battle … he's become my favourite foe it seems of late," said the Michigan-based athlete who has decided to undergo the lockdown in New Zealand where he can carry on his training programme with minimal disruption.

"In my heart it was inevitable probably a month ago," he said of the widely predicted Games postponement. "Even before that you thought the likelihood of it happening had to be less than 50-50. At least now we have more clarity.

"I'm a little surprised they've said 2021, as opposed to 2022, because who knows if this is all going to be settled down by then."

Breakfast It is the first time in the modern era an Olympics date has been altered for anything but war.

Willis conceded the year's postponement was more manageable for him than two years probably would have been as he shoots for his fifth Olympic appearance.

"It keeps the window potentially open for me," he said. "Just the fact I've still been enjoying my running the last three weeks, even with the knowledge [the Olympics] wasn't going to take place, has put me in good stead to continue to get outside, lace up the shoes and get some exercise every day, and doing the simple thing of putting one foot in front of the other seems to be helping me eliminate a lot of the stresses of being cooped up."

For Willis the Olympics in Tokyo presented as a perfect finish-line of a career that has been punctuated by his silver medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 and his remarkable bronze in Rio four years ago. That hasn't changed, despite the tape being shifted on him mid-race, as it were.

"Though there have been times I wanted just to pull the plug and say 'I don't need to keep doing this, why am I putting myself through these battles?' … I wanted to set a goal, a target, and finish the race I started.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Nick Willis was in outstanding form in the New Zealand domestic season, winning another 1500m national title.

"Putting Tokyo as the goal and definite finishing line, there was a feeling of satisfaction and completion. I feel like I've done everything within my power to achieve that. I haven't given up, and I think had they not been postponed I'm confident I'd placed myself high enough in the world rankings to earn selection.

"I take a lot of satisfaction from that. Whether I can run in the Games or not, that was a secondary thing to completing my side of the equation."

Willis says it is difficult to be definitive about his ability to hang in for another year. But he knows he is keen to give it a decent old nudge.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Nick Willis: 'Putting Tokyo as the finishing line, I feel like I've done everything within my power to achieve that.'

"I don't want to go down that path yet in my mind. It's more getting through the next month, the next couple of months. But I'm in better shape this year than last. The Olympics have given me an extra lease on life, and because I'm still able to get pretty good training in down here in the southern Queenstown Lakes area without seeing anybody, if there is an outdoor season later this year perhaps I could have a bit of fun if anything happens.

"I'll take it step by step and will make that decision eventually. But I'm also excited to start exploring my options beyond just being a professional runner. I will continue running several more years yet but whether that's in a fulltime capacity or in addition to other pursuits, that's the bigger question."

And if there's an upside to the unprecedented events that have forced the historic postponement of the Olympics, and probably Willis' career, this focused veteran athlete reckons he's found it.

"There could be less expectation on me, both from myself and others," shrugs the only Kiwi to have won multiple Olympic 1500m medals. "If I do make it to the Games I could just purely enjoy it, with no expectation. It's just my swansong … had I gone this year and failed to be right up there in the final, no matter how I performed, I probably still would have been frustrated not to be in the mix to get on the podium.

"I think I might be more humble about it if I make it a year later and can truly appreciate just being there in the first place."