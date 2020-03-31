Tokyo Olympics: rescheduling threatens unprecedented calendar clash

Commonwealth Games organisers are holding emergency talks with World Athletics due to the knock-on effects of the Tokyo Olympics being rescheduled for July 2021.

Olympics organisers on Tuesday (NZ time) confirmed the Olympics had been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, threatening an unprecedented calendar clash of other top sports events, including Birmingham's Commonwealth Games.

They're set to start on July 27, 2022, and it appears as though three of the biggest events in the international athletics calendar will take place that year within four weeks.

The Times reports the British Government has told the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) it is vital to not to change the July 27-August 7 dates for the Birmingham Games, given it is pumping £600 million (NZ$1.2 billion) of public money into the £778 million (NZ$1.6 billion) cost of staging the games.

The CGF hopes the fact the 2022 opening ceremony is timed to mark exactly ten years since the opening of the London 2012 Olympics will work in their favour.

With confirmation of the Olympics shifting a year down the track, the World Athletics Championships, which were slated for August 2021 in Eugene, will move to the summer of 2022.

GETTY IAGES The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for 2021.

However, the European track and field championships are also set to be held in August 2022.

The CGF has reportedly contacted Uefa about its plan to move the women's Euro 2021 to 2022. It is being hosted in England and similar dates would overlap with the Commonwealth Games.

World Athletics said in a statement: "Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022. We are also in discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation and the European Championships."

GETTY IMAGES Team England athletes Dominick Cunningham (L-R) (gymnast), Lily Owsley (hockey), Tom Hamer (swimmer), Siobhan Prior (basketball), Mimi Cesar (gymnast) pose for a photo on the proposed site for the 2022 Commonwealth Games Athletes Village.

The world swimming champions had been planned for Japan in July, 2021, but now look set to be shifted.

"The Olympics is the only competition that matters, the rest are pretenders," Bill Sweetenham, the former British swiimming performance director, told Swimming World.

"They should prioritise the Olympics first and foremost as, historically, no one recognises or remembers any other result or competition."