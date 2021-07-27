Tokyo Olympics: How many people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Games?

No spectators, no cheering, and socially-distanced athletes: this is what a mid-pandemic Olympics looks like.

Despite all the safety measures in place at the Tokyo Olympics, Covid-19 is still causing waves of disruption.

Some of the world’s best athletes have had their Olympic dreams dashed after testing positive for the virus, which is still circulating – and in some places raging – around the world.

More than a dozen athletes have been left heartbroken after testing positive, including a gymnastics alternate, two top golfers, a surfer, a number of beach volleyball players, a skateboarder, a table tennis player and a top tennis star.

According to the official Tokyo Olympics website, as of Tuesday, the Games-related Covid-19 case tally in Japan was 155. This number of Covid infected included staff, contractors, media, volunteers and athletes.

CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES Olympic organisers have confirmed that 155 Games-related Covid-19 cases have emerged since July 1. (File photo)

The Covid-19 reporting data goes back to July 1 and excludes people who were not under the “jurisdiction” of the organising committee, including athletes and staff who tested positive at pre-Games training camps in Japan.

Of the official tally, 16 have been reported as being athletes. The vast majority of Olympics-related infections reported have been among “Games-concerned personnel”.

On Monday, 16 new Olympics-related cases were reported by the organisers, of which three were athletes, Japan Times reported.

On Tuesday, another seven cases were reported by organisers, of which two were athletes that had been living in the athletes’ village, Kyodo News reported organisers saying.

According to the newspaper, Tokyo metropolitan police separately stated that three police officers who had been working as security at Olympic venues had also tested positive.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images American tennis player Coco Gauff, pictured at Wimbledon, was forced to pull out of the Tokyo Olympic Games last week after testing positive Covid-19.

Among the latest athletes to miss out on competing were Dutch duo Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer. The pair were forced to forfeit their men’s tennis doubles match after Rojer tested positive for Covid-19. Their departure sent New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus through to the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, Games organisers confirmed the first positive case of Covid-19 of an athlete post-competing. Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive after competing in his heat on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who had been staying at the athletes' village, was forced to forfeit Saturday's race and self-isolate, Kyodo News reported.

Christophe Ena/AP Supporters use fans to beat the heat at the men's cross-country mountain biking event at the Olympics, on Monday, July 26, in Japan.

Those who test positive for the virus must enter mandatory quarantine.

According to organisers, as of Sunday, more than 37,000 people from foreign countries had entered Japan for the Games, Japan Times reported.

On Monday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 1429 new daily cases among the general population in the city.

Reuters reported that the Olympic host city had asked hospitals on Tuesday to prepare more beds for Covid-19 patients amid the rising case numbers.

The seven-day average of new cases in the city was reportedly 41 per cent higher than a week ago.