Tokyo Olympics: From Olympic glory to managed isolation for returning Kiwi athletes

The Olympic athletes who have wrapped up their bid have returned home and entered into 14 days of managed isolation and quarantine in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s returning Olympians will have to wait two weeks before celebrating their successes with whanāu.

The first charter flight carrying athletes who had wrapped up their competitions landed in Christchurch on Monday. Onboard were the Black Ferns Sevens team, the All Blacks Sevens, surfers, swimmers, trampolinists and skeet shooters.

Some of them would be holed up in the Crowne Plaza Christchurch – one of the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities in the garden city – for the next 14 days, as per the country's Covid-19 entry requirements.

After spending a few weeks living in dorm-style rooms at the Olympic village sleeping on beds made out of cardboard, the luxurious Crowne Plaza would be a welcome upgrade, but the menu wouldn’t be as grand as the 700-item spread they had access to in Tokyo.

Chloe Tipple/Supplied Skeet shooter Chloe Tipple has started her 14 day isolation stint at the Crowne Plaza Christchurch with her fellow Olympians.

Some Olympians had already shared glimpses of what life was like in MIQ.

Skeet shooter Chloe Tipple, who quickly adopted the unofficial MIQ uniform of a comfortable tracksuit, shared a detailed view of her level 13 room on Instagram.

“This is my quarantine room, my home for the next 14 days,” she said while filming a tour of the room.

“What a view, what a view from the 13th floor of the Crowne Plaza. Loving it.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New Zealand Olympians were completing their 14 day stint in managed isolation at the Crowne Plaza Christchurch.

Tipple had an exercise bike in her room to use, and had already made herself at home with a cup of tea.

She also shared a snapshot of what lunch on day one looked like – a date scone, bean salad, and a burrito with corn chips.

Black Ferns Sevens gold medallist Stacey Fluhler also took her social media followers behind the scenes of managed isolation. With a similar set up to Tipple – including an exercise bike – she was ready to start her two-week stint.

”Home for the next [two] weeks and can't complain really,” she wrote on an Instagram story.

All Blacks Sevens silver medallist Ngarohi McGarvey-Black was a little more eager to complete his mandatory stay, writing on Instagram the “two weeks better go fast”.

Surfer Billy Stairmand was already counting down the days, while teammate Ella Williams began her stay with a lovely gift from her family.

"What a wonderful surprise to be welcomed back into (Quarantine) NZ with [flowers]. Thank you to my special family, totally brightened up my day. I love you all,” she wrote on an Instagram story.

The Olympians would be returning from Japan in three waves, occupying 432 rooms in total. The other two charter flights would arrive on August 8 and 10.

The rooms, which came with a subsidised price tag of $3100 per adult per room, were being paid for by Sport New Zealand. The sporting body had allocated $4 million from the sport recovery package – $3m to the NZ Olympic Committee and $1m to Paralympic NZ – to bring the athletes home safely.

While in managed isolation, returnees were required to undergo numerous Covid-19 tests, wear masks at all times while outside of rooms, and only exercise at specified times, which varied depending on the facility.