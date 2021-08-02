Saili overcomes the odds to win gold at Tokyo Olympics

Black Ferns rugby player Alena Saili displays her Olympic gold medal in her room at a managed isolation hotel in Christchurch on Monday night.

Gold medallist Alena Saili says a fractured shoulder two months ago nearly denied her the chance of playing for the Black Ferns at the Olympic Games.

She spoke to Stuff on Monday night from her room at a managed isolation hotel in Christchurch after flying in with her team-mates from Tokyo earlier in the day.

Two days on from winning gold in the women’s 7s rugby final and Saili is still buzzing.

“It is still pretty surreal,” she said.

While full of emotion on the podium receiving her medal, one of the many thoughts racing through her mind was she had made it to the Olympics after dealing with a fractured shoulder, suffered in training.

The injury responded quickly to treatment.

“When the final whistle blew, I was in a state of shock ... I couldn’t believe it,” Saili said.

“Looking back on five years of really hard work. It is an unreal feeling, I can’t explain it.”

Saili remembers being among Southland Girls’ High School students in the school’s gymnasium watching television coverage of the Black Ferns winning silver at the Rio Games in 2016.

“And to be part of the team now and having a gold medal around my neck it is crazy.”

Soon after completing 14 days in managed isolation Saili will head to Invercargill to reunite with her family and friends.