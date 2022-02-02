Three-time world champion track cycling sprinter Ethan Mitchell retires

Ethan Mitchell, pictured at a UCI World Cup meet in Cambridge in 2019, has retired after a glittering track cycling career.

Triple world champion and Olympic medal-winning track cyclist, Ethan Mitchell has announced that his time as a competitive high performance rider is over.

Mitchell, 30, joined the Cycling New Zealand high performance programme in 2009 and in the ensuing 12 years played an integral part in the development of the sprint programme, and in particular the spectacular successes of the men’s team sprint trio with Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins.

The trio achieved podium finishes at the world championships for five straight years including the rainbow jersey in 2014, 2016 and 2017, while Mitchell won bronze in the individual sprint in 2017 – the only Kiwi to win a medal in that discipline. The team sprint combination also won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

They capped it with the silver medal at the Rio Olympics, where a blink of the eye separated them from winners Great Britain, during which time Mitchell cemented his stature as the world’s best team sprint starter, when he became the first rider to go under the 17-second barrier.

Guy Swarbrick/cycling nz Ethan Mitchell (C) celebrating his third rainbow jersey at a world cycling championships with Sam Webster (L) and Eddie Dawkins.

A key part to the success was a chance meeting with then fellow Auckland schoolboy Webster at a local club night at the Manukau track, with both coming under the guise of coach Justin Grace.

“Sam was cleaning up as soon as he started riding. He was born to ride a bike. I was forever and still am chasing his wheel,” said Mitchell.

“We are best mates. I’m best man at his upcoming wedding. We have grown up together, we have grown into this environment together and we have spent a lot of moments in our lives together.”

Mitchell joins Dawkins, who hung up his bike in 2020, in retirement, but it was understood Webster, 30, plans to ride on.

Webster, Mitchell and Callum Saunders (who replaced Sam Dakin) finished seventh in the team sprint final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mitchell said he wanted to take some time out after Tokyo to contemplate if he wanted to continue through to this year’s Commonwealth Games and beyond, or to finish. And if so, what would he do with his life.

“I also wanted to decompress from that five-year campaign and work out what is next rather than just stop riding my bike. It was a matter of figuring out what I am good at other than riding a bike fast and take the time to contemplate that.

Guy Swarbrick/Stuff Ethan Mitchell shows his delight at getting a bronze medal in the individual sprint at the 2017 UCI track cycling world championships.

“After all, high performance sport is all-encompassing. You give it all of your attention and everything you have. And I have dedicated myself to being the best I can be. But the time is now right for me to move on.

“I have shared in some amazing times and experiences, got to ride and train with and against some outstanding people, had great coaching and support, and got to compete and travel to all corners of the globe.”

Mitchell said he had been “fortunate to call my passion my job for many years. I owe all of my experiences to the support Cycling New Zealand has shown me.

“My family and friends have been by my side every step of the way. I am leaving our sport as much the bright-eyed boy as when I started, and will celebrate in every future success our Kiwi athletes have.”

He is excited at his next move in a completely new direction, yet to be announced.