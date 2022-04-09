New Zealand officials embroiled in international diving stoush

Zhou Jihong, pictured with former FINA executive director Cornel Marculescu at the opening ceremony of the 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup at Jinan Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in China.

She is known as the “Iron Lady” of international diving, but concerns have been raised over the governing body's vice president Zhou Jihong’s ethical conduct. Now, FINA has been forced to investigate a member of its own executive after Kiwi officials blew the whistle. National correspondent Dana Johannsen investigates.

New Zealand officials are embroiled in an international diving stoush after blowing the whistle on the ethical conduct of one of the sport’s most powerful players.

The saga stems back to an incident at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, in which Kiwi judge Lisa Wright was allegedly verbally abused poolside by high-ranking Chinese official, Zhou Jihong.

Zhou, known as the “Iron Lady” of Chinese diving and vice president of the international federation for water sports (FINA), confronted Wright at the conclusion of the men’s 10m platform final and allegedly admonished the New Zealand judge for not scoring the two Chinese divers high enough. It came after China took out the top two podium spots in the premier event, with Cao Yuan and Yang Jian awarded the gold and silver medals respectively, ahead of Britain's Tom Daley.

Following the Games, Diving New Zealand lodged a formal complaint to FINA’s Ethics Panel regarding Zhou’s conduct. The panel released its decision in November, putting the “unfortunate” incident down to “misunderstanding mixed with misjudgement”. It concluded the evidence “cannot conclusively sustain the complaints” made by Diving NZ and ordered Zhou to formally apologise to Wright for any “misunderstanding of her intentions”.

Since the judgment, another New Zealand official has come forward with allegations of further integrity breaches, including claims Zhou has abused her power by engaging in “bullying tactics” towards judges, and sought to manipulate judging appointments in order to influence diving competition results.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Gold medallist Yuan Cao of Team China and silver medallist Jian Yang of Team China pose after the medal ceremony for the Men's 10m Platform Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Stuff has obtained a copy of a 10-page whistle-blower complaint, which was submitted by former New Zealand diver Simon Latimer, who is now a member of FINA’s technical committee.

In his complaint Latimer references the incident at the Tokyo Games, describing Zhou’s abuse of Wright as “the most extraordinary and unprofessional behaviour I have ever witnessed at a diving competition” and outlined other alleged attempts by Zhou to intimidate Wright.

Latimer alleges Zhou approached him early in the Olympic diving competition, in which he was appointed a referee, and asked him why Wright had given “competitors to China” high scores.

“I got the impression she was hoping that I would speak to Lisa about her scoring of the Chinese divers and potentially pressure her into increasing her awards,” Latimer wrote.

The complaint includes screen grabs of a text message conversation Latimer had later in the competition with another Chinese official, who he says appeared to be making an approach on Zhou’s behalf. The message read: “Jihong said why did your judge give us such a low score”.

Fiona Goodall/Photosport Former diver Simon Latimer (R) pictured with former HPSNZ chairman Sir Paul Collins in 2015 receiving a Prime Minister’s scholarship.

Latimer also claimed Zhou has a history of intimidating judges and in his view there is “significant frustration” amongst international diving judges about the “objectivity and impartiality” of judging assignments at major diving events.

“At present, Zhou Jihong … has substantial input into which judges are selected to officiate at various stages of the competition.”

The complaint also raises concerns of conflict of interest, with Zhou observed coaching Chinese divers at FINA events while concurrently holding the position of FINA diving bureau liaison - a role that requires neutrality.

Latimer confirmed to Stuff he had submitted a whistle-blower complaint to FINA executive director Brent Nowicki, but declined to comment further until he had received a response from the organisation.

Stuff has made multiple attempts to contact Zhou, but enquiries through the Chinese Swimming Association have gone unanswered.

“I was absolutely humiliated”

For Lisa Wright, being appointed to judge the final of the men’s 10m platform - considered the premier event in diving - was a huge honour.

It capped off a big Olympic Games for the young judge, who was selected to officiate five of the eight finals. The only final she was not considered for was the men’s 3m springboard, as it featured New Zealand diver Anton Down-Jenkins, who went on to finish eighth.

Clive Rose/Getty Images The 10m platform is considered the blue riband event in international diving. Here, Yuan Cao of Team China competes in the Men's 10m Platform preliminaries on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

But Wright’s first Olympics experience would be marred by what happened in the moments after the final event of the competition.

“It was really hard, and it definitely tainted my overview of my Olympic experience. I have managed to put that aside now, but it was really sad that was how it ended for me,” says Wright.

Wright alleges following the completion of the final, she went to congratulate Zhou, who leads the Chinese dive programme, but was met with angry resistance.

“She just started yelling at me and saying that apparently I hadn’t done my job and that I judged the Chinese too low, and I needed to go back and check the scores, and I was not very good at my job,” Wright claims.

“I tried to leave as quickly as possible because I was sobbing. There were a lot of people there, a lot of people witnessed the event, and I was absolutely humiliated and kind of gobsmacked that it was dealt with that way, and she followed me and confronted me again and told me she will not forget what I had done.”

Wright says she is always open to hearing feedback, but the expectation would be that it would be done through the official channels, via the FINA technical committee.

“In a sport that relies on honest and fair judging, it is not OK to carry out that sort of intimidation.”

Clive Rose/Getty Images Yuan Cao of Team China celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 10m platform final on day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

While Zhou appeared to have concerns over the scores Wright had awarded to the Chinese divers, documents seen by Stuff indicate the independent FINA evaluator assigned to the event agreed with Kiwi judge’s scoring. On the two occasions, where Wright scored a Chinese diver lowest, or equal lowest of all judges, the evaluator put a plus sign next to the score, indicating that they agreed with her score.

“I went and spoke to my assessor afterwards and I said ‘I didn’t feel like I had got that wrong, I didn’t feel that I was out’ and they agreed. I had got a really good score from my assessors and there were no concerns or issues raised about any of the scores given in that event,” says Wright.

Given Zhou’s influence in the sport, Wright says she had reservations about laying a formal complaint, but she was happy for Diving NZ to do so on her behalf.

Diving NZ chairman Lindsay Stone accepts there could be fallout for the national body for taking a stand.

“Clearly what had gone on was unacceptable, so from that point of view it was not a difficult decision to lay a formal complaint, but there is always concern that there will be repercussions,” he says.

FINA response

FINA’s handling of a complaint against a member of its own executive has raised eyebrows among sports integrity experts, with several online watchdogs concerned about the lack of transparency.

There are complex geo-political issues at play, with China one of international federation’s key funders. That relationship is considered even more critical now following the sanctions taken against Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

In particular, questions have been raised as to why FINA has not publicly released the Ethics Panel’s judgment in the case, as is standard with all disciplinary proceedings. The decision was published online this week - some four months late - after Stuff made enquiries.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Zhou Jihong is the mentor of 14-year-old diving sensation Quan Hongchan, who won the women's diving 10m platform final at the 2020 Olympics.

The panel determined that it has no jurisdiction to decide any complaints brought by Diving New Zealand under the Rules of Protection from Harassment and Abuse, although this was not explained further.

Regardless, the panel concluded that there wasn’t enough evidence to sustain the complaints made by Diving New Zealand, saying the incident during the men's platform final was "unfortunate" and led to a "misunderstanding mixed with misjudgement" between Wright and Zhou.

It added that both parties left "with a different impression of what had transpired, which in turn leads one to believe that an infringement of the code may indeed have been committed". The panel required Zhou to issue a formal apology to Wright, which she accepted.

Zhou’s apparent conflict of interest was addressed in the decision, with the panel calling on the FINA reform committee to investigate the removal of the bureau liaison role, noting the position "seems to cause conflict".

It added that the liaison's "powers are not clearly defined, creates confusion, conflict and discord" calling for the position to be removed.

But it remains unclear how FINA intends to deal with the additional allegations raised by Latimer’s whistle-blower complaint - if at all.

A FINA spokesperson told Stuff that Zhou cannot be investigated for the same complaints twice, so the issues raised in the fresh complaint were “moot”. Questions seeking clarification over this stance remained unanswered at the time of publication.

Latimer was unwilling to discuss his complaint until he had received a response from the FINA executive on what steps it was taking to resolve the issues.

Zhou, China's first Olympic gold medallist in diving at the Los Angeles Games 1984, is revered in her home country and credited as being key to building a strong diving development programme in China, helping the nation become a superpower in the sport.

She is the first woman to be appointed to the vice-president position at FINA when she was elected in June 2021.