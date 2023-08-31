Kereyn Smith nominated for president of Commonwealth Games Federation

Kereyn Smith has been nominated for president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (NZOC) has nominated Kereyn Smith for president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Former CEO and Secretary General of the NZOC (2011-22) Smith is a proven leader with more than 20 years’ experience in Commonwealth and Olympic sport. She has a track record of inclusive leadership, good governance and a deep respect for athletes.

Vice-president of the CGF, Smith has demonstrated her commitment to a shared vision for Commonwealth Sport and stands ready to optimise its potential and unique place in global sport.

NZOC president Liz Dawson was delighted to be nominating Smith for the pivotal role.

“We know Kereyn has what it takes to bring strength and modernity to the movement,” she said. “Commonwealth Sport is hugely important to New Zealand and moments created at the Games have helped shape who we are as a proud, sporting nation. We’re honoured to be supporting her candidacy.”

Dawson added that Smith has the expertise and values to lead Commonwealth Sport into the future.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand’s Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh celebrate after the men's shot put at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Kereyn is future-focused with ambition and clarity of vision. She sees opportunities for Commonwealth Sport and the Games to create greater impact, connecting new audiences in exciting, innovative and sustainable ways.

“If elected, we have no doubt she’ll enhance Commonwealth Sport, accelerating pathways to inclusive sport and communities and ensuring athletes, and each of the diverse 74 Commonwealth Games Associations (CGA) are front and centre of the Movement.”

The NZOC has also nominated former New Zealand hockey international and NZOC board member Graham Child as Oceania representative on the CGF Sports Committee. Child would bring his experience as an athlete, coach, sports administrator and senior manager and director to the table.